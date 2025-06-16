Jio Services Hit by Major Disruption, Now Back Online

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Thousands of users faced mobile signal loss, internet disruption, and call issues on Monday afternoon; company yet to release official cause.

Highlights

  • Jio services went down across Kerala and TN on Monday afternoon around 1:30 PM.
  • Services were restored later in the day, but the official cause is still unknown.
  • Jio has not released a public statement yet regarding the outage reason.

Follow Us

jio services hit major disruption now backReliance Jio, has successfully restored its mobile and JioFiber services after a major network outage disrupted connectivity for thousands of users on Monday afternoon across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The outage, which began around 1:30 PM, impacted users across Kerala and select part of Tamil Nadu, leaving many without internet, mobile signals, and call access. While services were restored later in the day, an official explanation from the company is still awaited.




Also Read: Jio Unlimited Offer 2025 to Remain Active Indefinitely

According to Downdetector, a popular outage tracking platform, the issue saw a peak of over 12,000 user reports, with the majority citing problems with mobile internet. Around 32% of users also reported call-related issues, and 12% experienced JioFiber disruptions.

The disruption escalated rapidly from 400 reports at 1:45 PM to over 12,000 by 2:45 PM, indicating a significant impact. Users took to social media to share screenshots showing “No Service” messages and complained of dropped calls, reflecting the wide-scale effect on digital activities and daily communication.

Despite the swift restoration of services, Jio has not yet issued a statement explaining the root cause of the outage. Users now await more clarity as connectivity stabilizes across affected regions.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj :

lmao chad sujata

Vodafone Idea has Addressed Network Congestion Problems: CEO

Sujata :

You are paying for his ookla premium?

Vodafone Idea has Addressed Network Congestion Problems: CEO

Sujata :

India is not ready for 3CA ~ VI CEO, AK MUNDRA.

Vodafone Idea has Addressed Network Congestion Problems: CEO

Sujata :

68K, precisely.

BSNL to Deploy Additional 1 Lakh 4G Towers; Public Invited…

Arjun :

2g towers ka 4g upgradation bahut slow hain....abhi bhi 2g services de rhey hain ....

BSNL to Deploy Additional 1 Lakh 4G Towers; Public Invited…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments