Jio Services Hit by Major Disruption, Now Back Online

Reliance Jio, has successfully restored its mobile and JioFiber services after a major network outage disrupted connectivity for thousands of users on Monday afternoon across Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The outage, which began around 1:30 PM, impacted users across Kerala and select part of Tamil Nadu, leaving many without internet, mobile signals, and call access. While services were restored later in the day, an official explanation from the company is still awaited.









According to Downdetector, a popular outage tracking platform, the issue saw a peak of over 12,000 user reports, with the majority citing problems with mobile internet. Around 32% of users also reported call-related issues, and 12% experienced JioFiber disruptions.

The disruption escalated rapidly from 400 reports at 1:45 PM to over 12,000 by 2:45 PM, indicating a significant impact. Users took to social media to share screenshots showing “No Service” messages and complained of dropped calls, reflecting the wide-scale effect on digital activities and daily communication.

Despite the swift restoration of services, Jio has not yet issued a statement explaining the root cause of the outage. Users now await more clarity as connectivity stabilizes across affected regions.