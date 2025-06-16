Vivo Y400 Pro 5G to Launch in India on this Date

Vivo is soon going to launch a new smartphone called Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India. This new device will come with Android 15 loaded with several AI (artificial intelligence) features. Vivo has now teased the design of the phone, and along with that, confirmed the launch date for it. The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will be yet another Y series phone from the company which will cater to the mid-range segment. For context, the Vivo Y300 5G is available around Rs 20,000. We expect that Vivo Y400 Pro 5G to be priced in the range of Rs 25,000. Let's look at the details shared by Vivo.









Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Date

The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will launch in India on June 20, 2025. This has been confirmed by the brand via a press release. Alongside the Vivo Y400 5G, we may get to see other Vivo Y400 series devices. The design has been teased by the company and we can see a white/silver variant of the phone. It has a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash at the rear. The device seems to be large in size.

Vivo said that the Y400 Pro 5G will be the slimmest in India in its price segment with a 3D curved display. According to the leaks online, the device could feature a 4500nits peak brightness display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely going to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and up to 8GB+256GB storage.

There are likely going to be many AI features in the device including AI Transcript Assist, AI Superlink, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and Circle to Search with Google.