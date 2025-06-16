POCO F7 Launch: Biggest Battery in India

POCO, a Chinese smartphone maker, is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. This phone is called the POCO F7. The company has not yet announced the launch details, but it is definitely coming to India. The POCO F7 will house the largest battery in a smartphone in India. It is confirmed that POCO F7 will come with a 7550mAh battery. No other smartphone houses such a large battery in the country. The teaser page of the phone is now live on Flipkart. While the battery details are confirmed, there are more things about the POCO F7 that are making rounds online. Let's take a look at that.









POCO F7: Leaked Specifications

POCO F7 will have a 7550mAh battery, larger than the 7300mAh batteries inside iQOO z10 and Vivo T4. It will be a silicon carbon (Si/C) battery. This is confirmed. Now, the device is said to support 90W fast-charging, as per online reports. Further, the device may come with 22.5W reverse wired charging.

The POCO F7 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The chipset could likely offer performance close to what the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 delivers. There are many reports online that suggest the POCO F7 is a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. This device has already launched in China. If that is true, then the phone could come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and support for 1.5K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate.

For storage, there could be up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. On the camera side, this device could come with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, the phone could come with a 20MP front camera sensor.