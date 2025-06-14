Redmi Pad Pro Price in India Dropped

Redmi Pad Pro's price in India has dropped. The Redmi Pad Pro is one of the most powerful tablets in the affordable segment in the country. The tablet first came out in India in the summer of 2024. It has been a year since, and its price has lowered. With the card offers, it can lower even further. It was the segment's first tablet that comes with a 12-bit display. It has a 12.1-inch display and a 10,000mAh battery for long life. It supports 120Hz refresh rate. There are quad speakers on the tablet.




Redmi Pad Pro Price in India Latest

Redmi Pad Pro is starting in India at Rs 19,999 with 128GB of internal storage (it launched for Rs 21,999) with Rs 2,000 bank discount lowering the price further to Rs 17,999. This deal is available on Amazon India.

Redmi Pad Pro Specifications in India

Redmi Pad Pro has a 12.1-inch XL display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 2.5K resolution support. There is 600nits of peak brightness. There is a 10000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. HyperOS runs on the tablet out of the box. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. It also supports keyboard and pencil. But these accessories have to be purchased separately.

The Redmi Pad Pro is an affordable tablet good for basic work and entertainment. The Redmi Pad 2 is also soon going to launch in India. It is also expected to be an affordable offering from the company and will definitely stir up competition in the market. The quad-speaker system in the Redmi Pad Pro delivers a decent sound experience whenever you are watching something. So your work and entertainment needs are both covered with these products.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

