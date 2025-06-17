Nothing Phone (3) Processor Revealed

According to rumours online, the Phone (3) is expected to be priced around Rs 68,000 for the base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Highlights

  • Nothing Phone (3), a true flagship from Nothing is coming.
  • However, it is not featuring the best flagship chip.
  • The company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4.

nothing phone 3 processor revealed

Nothing Phone (3), a true flagship from Nothing is coming. However, it is not featuring the best flagship chip. The company has confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. While this is not the most powerful chip out there, it is powerful enough to get things done. The company is likely going to focus more on the cameras with the Phone (3). The device is going to launch in India and the global markets on July 1, 2025 by Nothing.




According to rumours online, the Phone (3) is expected to be priced around Rs 68,000 for the base 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This seems to be a very premium pricing if the chip inside is Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. To put it into context, yes, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is slightly better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Thus, it will be powerful "enough" to do almost everything.

The company's software for camera will be in focus. Further, the display it uses and the back design is what users would want to know. Only two weeks remain for the official launch of Nothing Phone (3). Stay tuned for more details.

Expert Opinion

