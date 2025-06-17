POCO F7 5G Launching in India on this Date

POCO will soon launch a new smartphone in India and it is the POCO F7. The POCO F7 is one of the most anticipated devices from the brand. The F series by POCO is loved by the smartphone enthsiasts because it keeps value and power right at the center of its ethos. POCO F7 has been teased several times in the last few days by the brand. Now, the sub-brand of Xiaomi has confirmed the launch date too for the Indian market. Let's take a look at the details.









POCO F7 India Launch Date

POCO F7 is coming to India on June 24, 2025. The launch will happen on 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). It will go on sale from the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device will be available in a silver and black dual-tone finish. Also, the phone teased by the brand mentions "Limited Edition" on the rear. This likely suggests that there will be a variant that will be limited in availability.

POCO F7 5G is going to come with a 50MP primary sensor at the rear with OIS support. It will also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which one, we don't know as the brand is yet to confirm it. The rumours suggest that it is likely going to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4. The device is expected to come with a 7550mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. There's going to be a smaller battery in the global version, which could pack a 6500mAh cell.

The device is likely going to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display and IP68 certification. It might be priced around Rs 30,000 in India. More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.