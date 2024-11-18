OPPO Confirms Find X8 Series to Feature Dimensity 9400 SoC in India

OPPO India confirmed on Monday that its upcoming Find X8 series in India will feature the Dimensity 9400 mobile platform from MediaTek. This smartphone series will be the most premium offering from OPPO in India. Smartphone enthusiasts have loved the OPPO Find X series for years as it brings a powerful experience along with an amazing camera experience. There will be two smartphones in the series - Find X8 and Find X8 Pro. OPPO has confirmed that the Find X8 series will come with Android 15-based ColorOS 15 running out of the box. Let's take a look at the other details of the device.









OPPO Find X8 Series Launch in India

The device will feature the Dimensity 9400 SoC built on the 3nm process. It is an octa-core processor featuring an Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU. The device series already features the same chipset in China where it has already launched. It will also feature OPPO's AI LinkBoost feature. For improving the Wi-Fi experience, the devices will feature MediaTek Xtra Range 3.0 technology which will enhance the Wi-Fi latching distance by up to 30 meters.

The Find X8 will come with a 6.59-inch display, while the Find X8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch display. One of the highlights of this smartphone series is that it will come with a Hasselblad-tuned camera system. There is a triple-camera setup in both phones with 50MP camera sensors. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32MP sensor at the front.

OPPO Find X8 is slated to come in a Star Grey colourway, while the Find X8 Pro is confirmed to come in a Pearl White colour. As for the battery, a 5500mAh battery is expected on the devices. More details as the device launches in the country.