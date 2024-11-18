99 Percent of Organisations Planning Further GenAI Investments: NTT DATA Study

Reported by Kripa B 0

NTT DATA's Global GenAI Report reveals 99 percent of organisations plan further investments in GenAI, with leaders emphasising long-term transformation and innovation.

Highlights

  • 100 percent of Indian companies are investing further in GenAI, with 67 percent establishing dedicated teams.
  • Top use cases globally: personalised services, knowledge management, quality control, and R&D.
  • Barriers include lack of training, security concerns, and limited awareness.

Follow Us

99 Percent of Organisations Planning Further GenAI Investments: NTT DATA Study
99 percent of organisations are planning further investments in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), shifting their focus from experimentation to long-term use cases aimed at transforming business performance, workplace culture, compliance, safety, and sustainability, according to findings from the latest study by NTT DATA. The study, titled "Global GenAI Report: How organisations are mastering their GenAI destiny in 2025," found that almost all leaders surveyed already have invested in GenAI, and 83 percent have established "expert" or "robust" GenAI teams.

Also Read: India Leads in AI Adoption, Outpacing Global Average, Says BCG Report




Organisations Embrace GenAI

The digital business and IT services company reportedly said that 100 percent of organisations in India are planning further investments in GenAI. However, only 67 percent of the surveyed organisations in India have established dedicated GenAI teams, according to multiple media reports.

Top GenAI Use Cases Across Industries

The top use cases of the GenAI technology globally include personalised service recommendations, knowledge management, quality control, and Research and Development (R&D), the NTT DATA report said.

Reportedly, in India, the top use cases for GenAI include quality control, risk assessment and fraud detection, personalised service recommendations and knowledge management process automation.

Also Read: AI to Transform Global Economy with Growth and Innovation, Says UBS: Report

"The future is clear. Generative AI is more than just another tool – it's a transformative force," said Yutaka Sasaki, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTT DATA Group. "As we move beyond experimentation, a tension emerges: move too fast, and we risk unintended circumstances; move too slow and we fall behind. Getting GenAI right isn't optional. That's why we're providing a blueprint to help our clients harness its potential for lasting success."

Two-thirds of C-suite respondents said GenAI will be a "game changer" over the next two years and will improve productivity and efficiency, sustainability, compliance, business processes, security and employee experience, according to NTT DATA's findings.

The report also highlighted that 70 percent of CEOs anticipate significant transformation by 2025. Nearly all respondents agree that GenAI can spark creativity and enhance R&D activities.

Barriers to Adoption

However, significant barriers to GenAI's adoption include the need for user training, a lack of employee skills to work with GenAI, concerns about GenAI's safety and security, users who perceive limited value for a GenAI solution, and limited or no awareness of the GenAI solution, user resistance to the technology.

Despite these significant challenges, 68 percent of respondents globally said they feel "excited" and "amazed" about GenAI's transformative potential.

"This is a powerful point in world history as GenAI is shaping up to be a huge force in our tech-enabled economy," said Abhijit Dubey, Chief Executive Officer, NTT DATA, Inc.

Also Read: AI-Driven Transformation to Add 33.9 Million Jobs to India’s Workforce by 2028: Report

NTT DATA Research

The findings are based on a survey of over 2,300 IT and business leaders across 12 industries and 34 countries—including North America, Europe, and India—conducted in late September and early October 2024.

Reported By

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Jio will loose customers going forward if speeds situation doesn't improve. Speeds are abysmally low for SA technology. Usage hasn't…

Reliance Jio Rolls Out 100GB Free AI Cloud Storage with…

TheAndroidFreak :

Same radios have been ordered by Vi for Gujarat, Maharashtra as well. Don't know what vendor Vi has in Kerala.

E& UAE Expands 5G Network with Deployment of Dual-Band Radios

Faraz :

Yup lithium ion battery for india Silicon one for China.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

Faraz :

Well if not for Jio, we would not see 5G this early. & FUP would be atmost 30 GB, not…

Reliance Jio Rolls Out 100GB Free AI Cloud Storage with…

Shivraj Roy :

empowering every indian by increasing ARPU even when company is profitable haha ,and some dumb ucks think Jio is a…

Reliance Jio Rolls Out 100GB Free AI Cloud Storage with…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments