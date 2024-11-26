Du Completes Live Transport Network Slicing Trial in UAE with Nokia



The United Arab Emirates telecom operator du has completed a network slicing trial with Nokia, which the companies claim is the UAE's first live transport slicing deployment. This technology will allow du to operate various network services that cater to different needs while remaining within the existing network infrastructure, Nokia said Tuesday.

Also Read: Du Inks Agreement to Expand 5G Network in UAE









Network Slicing Technology

Network slicing enables operators to allocate resources dynamically, optimising performance based on demand and traffic patterns. The trial is expected to boost network efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and improve overall service quality, contributing to better monetisation opportunities for du.

du’s Operations and Monetisation

Furthermore, Nokia says Network slicing offers enhanced security and privacy, fosters service innovation, improves quality of service, and ensures efficient resource utilisation, all of which will contribute towards better monetisation opportunities and an edge over the other market players.

Also Read: Du Deploys Indoor 5G-Advanced Solution with 3CA Technology

AI Enabler

du commented: "Nokia's network slicing technology, integrated with the Network Service Platform (NSP), aligns perfectly with our vision of being an AI enabler in line with the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031. This cutting-edge technology empowers du to optimise resource allocation in real-time, based on demand and traffic patterns. It plays a crucial role in our monetization strategies by enhancing network operations and elevating the customer experience."

Nokia added: "Network slicing automates the creation, assurance, and optimisation of transport slices to facilitate dynamic services with specific requirements in terms of bandwidth, latency and reliability."