Du Completes Live Transport Network Slicing Trial in UAE with Nokia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This technology will allow du to operate various network services that cater to different needs while remaining within the existing network infrastructure, Nokia said.

Highlights

  • Du and Nokia successfully conduct the UAE's first live transport slicing deployment.
  • Enhanced security, privacy, and service quality to boost du's market competitiveness.
  • Expected to improve customer experience and provide significant monetisation opportunities.

Follow Us

Du Completes Live Network Slicing Trial in UAE with Nokia
The United Arab Emirates telecom operator du has completed a network slicing trial with Nokia, which the companies claim is the UAE's first live transport slicing deployment. This technology will allow du to operate various network services that cater to different needs while remaining within the existing network infrastructure, Nokia said Tuesday.

Also Read: Du Inks Agreement to Expand 5G Network in UAE




Network Slicing Technology

Network slicing enables operators to allocate resources dynamically, optimising performance based on demand and traffic patterns. The trial is expected to boost network efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and improve overall service quality, contributing to better monetisation opportunities for du.

du’s Operations and Monetisation

Furthermore, Nokia says Network slicing offers enhanced security and privacy, fosters service innovation, improves quality of service, and ensures efficient resource utilisation, all of which will contribute towards better monetisation opportunities and an edge over the other market players.

Also Read: Du Deploys Indoor 5G-Advanced Solution with 3CA Technology

AI Enabler

du commented: "Nokia's network slicing technology, integrated with the Network Service Platform (NSP), aligns perfectly with our vision of being an AI enabler in line with the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031. This cutting-edge technology empowers du to optimise resource allocation in real-time, based on demand and traffic patterns. It plays a crucial role in our monetization strategies by enhancing network operations and elevating the customer experience."

Nokia added: "Network slicing automates the creation, assurance, and optimisation of transport slices to facilitate dynamic services with specific requirements in terms of bandwidth, latency and reliability."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Good for you.. Probably where they are getting confidence on their network, they are removing cap in those cities only.

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

Faraz :

Reason for 15 percent jump today in shares.

Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Jio Get Big Relief as Govt Waives…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : cap removed I feel

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea See Subscriber Losses, While BSNL…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic :Nothing Phone 3

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

rks :

Kahan kahan kiya Bhai Mera village Aaj bhi tujhe pukare jo 2g lagaya h usko 4g kar de Zara.

Vi Added 100 Towers Every Hour to Expand Network

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments