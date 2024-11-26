Capgemini Expands Global AI Partnership with Mistral AI and Microsoft



Capgemini announced on Monday (November 25) a global expansion of its Intelligent App Factory on Microsoft Azure, partnering with Mistral AI and Microsoft to accelerate the adoption of generative AI (Gen AI) technologies. The collaboration aims to deliver highly customised AI solutions, particularly for regulated industries, by integrating Mistral AI's advanced language models with Microsoft's cloud infrastructure and Capgemini's industry expertise.

"Together, they will leverage the strengths of Mistral AI''s cutting-edge language models available in Microsoft Azure AI Studio, the Microsoft Cloud, and Capgemini's end-to-end generative AI transformation capabilities, to further develop scalable, efficient, and secure solutions for clients globally," the official release said, noting that since 2023, Capgemini and Microsoft have worked in "close collaboration" to deliver the Intelligent App Factory on Microsoft Azure that focuses on enterprise-wide adoption of generative AI.

The partnership focuses on three key areas:

1. Gen AI Adoption: Businesses can easily implement generative AI solutions, enhancing efficiency and decision-making through Mistral AI's language models integrated with Microsoft Azure AI Studio.

"These are designed to enhance operational efficiency and improve decision-making by empowering developers to explore, build, and test using cutting-edge AI tools, all grounded in responsible AI practices," the official release said.

2. Cost Efficiency and Security: Capgemini's RAISE platform will offer scalable, cost-effective, and secure solutions using Mistral AI's open models, designed for customisation and compliance.

3. North American Expansion: Building on successful projects with clients in Europe, the collaboration now targets North America, providing tailored AI solutions to meet regional market needs.

"We are looking forward to extending our collaboration with Microsoft and Capgemini to transform how businesses worldwide leverage generative AI technologies," said Arthur Mensch, co-founder and CEO of Mistral AI. "Our models, which offer unparalleled customisation and robust multilingual capabilities, combined with Microsoft's powerful cloud platform and Capgemini's deep industry insights and business transformation expertise, are essential for global organisations on their journey to AI adoption."

"At Microsoft, our unwavering commitment is to empower every organisation to achieve more through the transformative power of AI," said Nick Parker, President of Industry and Partnerships at Microsoft. "Through this collaboration with Mistral AI and Capgemini, we will deliver innovative solutions that fully leverage the potential of Generative AI to enable business transformation and growth."

"Capgemini has been at the forefront of driving generative AI-led transformations across industries," said Fernando Alvarez, Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Capgemini and Group Executive Board member. "Having worked with both Microsoft and Mistral AI extensively, we've already enabled many joint clients to move from ambition to action and achieve tangible business value with the application of AI and Gen AI. Our RAISE platform is designed to enable organisations to leverage Gen AI models effectively while ensuring security and compliance."