Airtel Q3 FY25 Results: Net Profit at Rs 5514 Crore, ARPU Jumps to Rs 245

Bharti Airtel has announced its quarterly results for Q3 FY25. The telco's quarterly revenues went up to Rs 45,129 crore, up 19.1% YoY and 8.8% QoQ. India business for Airtel posted revenues of Rs 34,654 crore, up 24.6% YoY and 9.8% QoQ, driven by tariff hikes in the mobile services. Even homes business saw revenues going up by 18.7% YoY. Let's take a look at every key detail about the Q3 FY25 results of Bharti Airtel.









Airtel Q3 FY25 Results: Net Profit, ARPU, Customer Base and More

Airtel's net profit (before exceptional items) for Q3 FY25 was Rs 5,514 crore, up 121.3% YoY. Airtel said that this quarter has seen exceptional items primarily due to consolidation of Indus Towers. Smartphone customers for Airtel went up by 25.2 million users YoY and 6.5 million users QoQ. Now 75.8% of Airtel's total mobile customer base are smartphone users. Airtel added 0.6 million new postpaid mobile users during the quarter, taking the total mobile postpaid user base to 25.3 million.

The mobile ARPU (average revenue per user) jumped from Rs 233 in the previous quarter to Rs 245 in Q3 FY25. Mobile data consumption is up 23.2% YoY, consumption per customer stood at 24.5GB per month. Homes Business saw an addition of 674,000 new customers during the quarter. This took the company's total Homes Business customer base to 9.2 million. The telco's total customer base in India stood at 414 million, and capex during the quarter was Rs 7,980 crore.

Airtel said that it rolled out 5.2k new towers during the quarter and 16.3k mobile broadband stations to expand network footprint. Airtel Digital TV posted a revenue of Rs 761 crore during the quarter and its customer base stood at 15.8 million.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairma and MD, Bharti Airtel, said, "We delivered another consistent quarter with consolidated revenue of 45,129 crores. Indus Towers consolidation is effective this quarter. India revenue (excluding Indus) grew by 4.8% sequentially. Africa maintained strong constant currency sequential growth trajectory of 5.6%. India mobile delivered strong performance led by residual flow-through of tariff repair and underlying levers of premiumization. We reported another quarter of industry leading ARPU growth to reach Rs 245. We added 6.5 Mn smartphone users underpinned by our focus on acquiring quality customers and portfolio premiumization.

Homes business saw further step up in customer additions with acceleration of FWA expansion. Airtel Business delivered stable performance but continues to remain challenged. We are in the middle of comprehensive re-tooling of our Airtel Business portfolio by stepping-up investments in digital services across Cloud, Security and IoT while shedding very low margin commodity voice and wholesale business. This is likely to impact the top line of this business in the coming quarters but will have an insignificant impact on the margins.

Our balance sheet remains solid, supported by robust cash generation, prudent capital allocation and continued deleveraging. During the quarter, we prepaid another tranche of Rs 3,626 crore of high-cost spectrum dues. At the same time, we believe the industry needs further tariff repair to ensure sustained investments and long term value creation."