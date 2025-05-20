Is Vodafone Idea in Big Trouble?

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

From FY26, Vi needs to pay an annual amount of Rs 18,000 crore for the AGR dues. This is almost twice the company's current operational cash generation of Rs 9,000 crore.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is going through a tough phase.
  • While the company had managed to raise funds and pay debt on time in the last year, its troubles are far from over.
  • VIL needs to raise more money through debt.

Follow Us

is vodafone idea in big trouble now

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is going through a tough phase. While the company had managed to raise funds and pay debt on time in the last year, its troubles are far from over. VIL needs to raise more money through debt. But that's wasn't proceeding until now because of no clarity on the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues matter. However, there's clarity now. The government and the Supreme Court both have decided not to help the company in this regard. The government, on its own, has helped Vi plenty in the last few years with a relief package and dues to equity conversion. But that's the extent of the help that Vi is going to receive.




On Monday, Vi's shares nosedived to Rs 6.75, 8.41% down from the previous closing price after the SC judgement was announced. Here's what is happening.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Plea on AGR Dues Rejected by Supreme Court

Vodafone Idea AGR Payouts are an Issue

From FY26, Vi needs to pay an annual amount of Rs 18,000 crore for the AGR dues. This is almost twice the company's current operational cash generation of Rs 9,000 crore. The total liability of Vi in the AGR dues segment is Rs 83,400 crore, which includes Rs 28,294 crore as the interest, then Rs 6,012 crores in penalties, and then Rs 11,151 crore in interest on penalty.

Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Data Only Pack with Yearly Validity

Paying this amount would cripple the company and it could mean serious troubles. So the answer to the question, is Vodafone Idea in big trouble, is yes. This could mean a financial crisis for Vodafone Idea. The telco isn't generating enough cash to pay this amount, and there's no bank fundraising too, yet.

While the telco maintains that it is in talks with the lenders for raising debt, the talks have not yet produced any positive result. After the decision from the Supreme Court on Monday, at least the clarity has come. Now the ball is in the hands of the debt providers. Everyone would be cautious of providing Vi with more funds at this stage.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Cryogenic :

Thanks that really took some time. Also Really, can you give me the link? I haven't seen that tweet!

Vodafone Idea Plea on AGR Dues Rejected by Supreme Court

Cryogenic :

Absolutely, Vi bankruptcy is imminent if such disaster management continues with its disastrous policy.

Vodafone Idea Plea on AGR Dues Rejected by Supreme Court

Cryogenic :

Absolutely, infact I'm quite surprised myself that how the hell Vi has not lost most of its premium users? Like…

Vodafone Idea Plea on AGR Dues Rejected by Supreme Court

Phoenix96 :

If this hike happens from VI then it will be the final nail to their coffin, and I'm not kidding.

Vodafone Idea Acquires 26 Percent Stake in Sangli Wind Energy

Arjun :

Bro today i purchased bsnl as secondary sim from bsnl office. I m surprised to see that bsnl 4g working…

Bharti Airtel Approaches Supreme Court Seeking AGR Relief: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments