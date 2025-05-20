Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) is going through a tough phase. While the company had managed to raise funds and pay debt on time in the last year, its troubles are far from over. VIL needs to raise more money through debt. But that's wasn't proceeding until now because of no clarity on the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues matter. However, there's clarity now. The government and the Supreme Court both have decided not to help the company in this regard. The government, on its own, has helped Vi plenty in the last few years with a relief package and dues to equity conversion. But that's the extent of the help that Vi is going to receive.









On Monday, Vi's shares nosedived to Rs 6.75, 8.41% down from the previous closing price after the SC judgement was announced. Here's what is happening.

Vodafone Idea AGR Payouts are an Issue

From FY26, Vi needs to pay an annual amount of Rs 18,000 crore for the AGR dues. This is almost twice the company's current operational cash generation of Rs 9,000 crore. The total liability of Vi in the AGR dues segment is Rs 83,400 crore, which includes Rs 28,294 crore as the interest, then Rs 6,012 crores in penalties, and then Rs 11,151 crore in interest on penalty.

Paying this amount would cripple the company and it could mean serious troubles. So the answer to the question, is Vodafone Idea in big trouble, is yes. This could mean a financial crisis for Vodafone Idea. The telco isn't generating enough cash to pay this amount, and there's no bank fundraising too, yet.

While the telco maintains that it is in talks with the lenders for raising debt, the talks have not yet produced any positive result. After the decision from the Supreme Court on Monday, at least the clarity has come. Now the ball is in the hands of the debt providers. Everyone would be cautious of providing Vi with more funds at this stage.