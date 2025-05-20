UIDAI Releases Anonymised Aadhaar Data on Government Open Data Platform

Reported by Kripa B 0

New datasets on Aadhaar usage trends released on data.gov.in to foster research, digital innovation, and evidence-based policymaking.

Highlights

  • UIDAI begins publishing non-personal, anonymised datasets on data.gov.in.
  • Data includes trends on Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and authentication.
  • Categorized by geography, age group, and more for detailed insights.

UIDAI Releases Anonymised Aadhaar Data on Government Open Data Platform
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has started publishing anonymised, non-personal datasets from the Aadhaar Dashboard on the government's open data platform, data.gov.in, in a move to promote transparency, research and data-driven policy making, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Monday, May 19.

Insights on Enrolment, Updates, and Authentication

The datasets, released under the leadership of UIDAI's Chief Data Officer and Deputy Director General, provide aggregated insights into Aadhaar enrolment, updates, and authentication trends. The data is categorised by geography, age group, and other relevant parameters, enabling a granular view of digital identity usage across the country.

By making this information publicly accessible, UIDAI aims to support academic research, innovation in digital services, and collaborative development efforts. The initiative is expected to open new avenues for evidence-based policymaking and technological advancement.

Data-Driven Policymaking

"By making these non-personal and anonymised datasets accessible, UIDAI aims to support academic research, innovation in digital services, and collaborative developments," the Ministry said.

The Ministry further said this effort aligns with the government's broader vision of fostering evidence-based policy making and maximising the value of open data for the public good. It is expected to further boost digital inclusion and governance efficiency.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Expert Opinion

