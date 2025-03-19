UIDAI Partners with Sarvam AI to Enhance Aadhaar Services



The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has partnered with Bengaluru-based Generative AI (GenAI) company Sarvam AI to deploy an indigenous GenAI solution aimed at improving Aadhaar services and enhancing user experience.

AI-Powered Services

With the agreement coming into effect from March 18th, Sarvam will deploy the AI solution to perform voice-based interactions for resident-centric use cases. This will help get near real-time feedback from Aadhaar number holders for their enrolment and update processes, including information on overcharging of residents, if any.

Additionally, real-time fraud alerts will be sent to Aadhaar number holders, notifying them of any suspicious authentication requests.

"UIDAI has always kept Aadhaar number holders at the centre of its focus, and has been constantly working to upgrade technology and improve user experience, further. The fresh MoU is a step in that direction," the official release from the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

Multilingual AI Support

To ensure wider accessibility, the AI-driven solution will support voice interactions in 10 languages, including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, and Malayalam, with more languages to be added soon in the coming months.

According to the official release, the secure on-premise AI deployment will operate within UIDAI's air-gapped infrastructure, ensuring data sovereignty. Developed through UIDAI's volunteer policy, Sarvam AI engineers collaborated with UIDAI's Technology Centre in Bengaluru to develop the solution, which will be owned by UIDAI.

Secure and Sovereign AI Deployment

"Sarvam AI has delivered a custom GenAI stack, being hosted on-premise within an air-gapped UIDAI infrastructure. No data will leave UIDAI’s secure environment at any stage of operation, ensuring full compliance with data sovereignty and security protocols," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Tuesday, March 18.

"GenAI is the next technology evolution in UIDAI's journey as a technology pioneer, building on our long-standing commitment to innovation for facilitating ease of living," said Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI.

Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI, added, "This engagement exemplifies the immense potential of AI to drive public good."

The agreement is valid for one year, with the possibility of extension for another year.