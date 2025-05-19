Vodafone Idea Acquires 26 Percent Stake in Sangli Wind Energy



Vodafone Idea (Vi) acquired a 26 percent stake in the equity share capital of Sangli Wind Energy (SWEPL) on May 16, 2025, at a consideration of Rs 31,20,000. SWEPL is a special purpose vehicle established to own and operate a Captive Power Plant, in accordance with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws, according to Vi.

Sangli Wind Energy (SWEPL)

"Pursuant to the said acquisition, SWEPL has become an associate of Vodafone Idea Limited," Vi said in an exchange filing on May 16, 2025

Incorporated on August 28, 2024, SWEPL is engaged in the business of developing, procuring, installing, commissioning, generating and maintaining wind power assets and is in the process of owning and operating a Captive Power Plant at Sangli, Maharashtra.

Regulatory Compliance

Vi stated that the acquisition does not fall within the purview of 'related party transactions' and has been made to comply with regulatory requirements for captive power plants under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, and Indian Electricity Rules, 2005, as well as to facilitate the procurement of cost-effective renewable energy.

