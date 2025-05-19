Vodafone Idea Acquires 26 Percent Stake in Sangli Wind Energy

Reported by Kripa B 0

Strategic investment aligns with regulatory compliance and renewable energy goals.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea acquires 26 percent stake in SWEPL for Rs 31.2 lakh.
  • SWEPL is a special purpose vehicle for captive power generation.
  • SWEPL will operate a Captive Power Plant in Sangli, Maharashtra.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Acquires 26 Percent Stake in Sangli Wind Energy
Vodafone Idea (Vi) acquired a 26 percent stake in the equity share capital of Sangli Wind Energy (SWEPL) on May 16, 2025, at a consideration of Rs 31,20,000. SWEPL is a special purpose vehicle established to own and operate a Captive Power Plant, in accordance with regulatory requirements for captive power consumption under electricity laws, according to Vi.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Acquires 26 Percent Stake in AMP Energy Green Three




Sangli Wind Energy (SWEPL)

"Pursuant to the said acquisition, SWEPL has become an associate of Vodafone Idea Limited," Vi said in an exchange filing on May 16, 2025

Incorporated on August 28, 2024, SWEPL is engaged in the business of developing, procuring, installing, commissioning, generating and maintaining wind power assets and is in the process of owning and operating a Captive Power Plant at Sangli, Maharashtra.

Also Read: Airtel Solarises Over 30,000 Network Sites in Major ESG Milestone

Regulatory Compliance

Vi stated that the acquisition does not fall within the purview of 'related party transactions' and has been made to comply with regulatory requirements for captive power plants under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003, and Indian Electricity Rules, 2005, as well as to facilitate the procurement of cost-effective renewable energy.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

T A :

Keep copying Airtel and Jio in price hikes and die, or keep prices low, add customers, and survive. Vi has…

Vodafone Idea Plea on AGR Dues Rejected by Supreme Court

rahul_yadav :

Check Bsnl Coverage Map ( bsnl.co.in/footerlink/coveragemap ) they have strong 4G Network in Himachal, Punjab & Kerala. I hope they…

Bharti Airtel Approaches Supreme Court Seeking AGR Relief: Report

rahul_yadav :

Good Move :)

Centre Notifies Draft Rules to Delicense Lower 6 GHz Band…

Phoenix96 :

Finally a breath of fresh air. Now consumers will be going for true 6Ghz wifi routers waiting sale season. Enough…

Centre Notifies Draft Rules to Delicense Lower 6 GHz Band…

shivraj roy :

i hope BSNL 5G becomes a thing before this year ends

Bharti Airtel Approaches Supreme Court Seeking AGR Relief: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments