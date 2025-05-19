Vodafone Idea Plea on AGR Dues Rejected by Supreme Court

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) did not receive the help it was looking for from the Supreme Court (SC).
  • The apex court, on Monday, decided to reject the plea the telco had made on the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues matter.
  • The telco had sought a waiver of more than Rs 45,000 crore in AGR dues. Vi had said that it is important for the company's survival.

Follow Us

vodafone idea plea on agr dues rejected

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) did not receive the help it was looking for from the Supreme Court (SC). The apex court, on Monday, decided to reject the plea the telco had made on the AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues matter. The telco had sought a waiver of more than Rs 45,000 crore in AGR dues. Vi had said that it is important for the company's survival. Upon the plea made by Vi, even Bharti Airtel had approached Supreme Court and said that a relief offered to Vi should also be offered to other telcos in an equitable basis.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Offering Free of Cost Services to Mumbai Metro

But now, there's no relief for anyone. A Supreme Court bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala said ttaht the petitions are "misconceived". The looming AGR dues have restricted Vi's ability to raise funds via debt from the banks. The telco's (Vi) Rs 55,000 crore capex plan depends heavily on the funds from banks or lenders. The lenders are looking for a clarity on the AGR dues. This decision from the SC should give the much needed clarity.

The Indian government has already helped Vi plenty in the recent past. The telco's AGR dues and SUC (Spectrum Usage Charges) were deferred by the government for four years in 2021 as part of a relief package. The government further reduced Vi's interest dues on the AGR by converting plenty of the dues into equity for itself.

Read More - Vodafone Idea’s Data Only Pack with Yearly Validity

The Supreme Court is not going to entertain the requests of the telcos to recalculate the AGR dues any more. This decision from the Supreme Court could weigh heavily on Vi's future. After the decision from the Supreme Court, at the time of this writing, Vi's shares have fallen to Rs 6.68 a piece, down 9.36% from the previous closing price.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Phoenix96 :

Finally a breath of fresh air. Now consumers will be going for true 6Ghz wifi routers waiting sale season. Enough…

Centre Notifies Draft Rules to Delicense Lower 6 GHz Band…

shivraj roy :

i hope BSNL 5G becomes a thing before this year ends

Bharti Airtel Approaches Supreme Court Seeking AGR Relief: Report

Phoenix96 :

Hope by this year Diwali BSNL just start with 5G. Its been some time now, even I'm losing faith on…

Bharti Airtel Approaches Supreme Court Seeking AGR Relief: Report

Phoenix96 :

The rate at which VI is coming up with yearly packs one could only suspect that they might be trying…

Vodafone Idea's Data Only Pack with Yearly Validity

Phoenix96 :

Very much possible case. Consumer should think twice before buying yearly VI packs

Vodafone Idea's Data Only Pack with Yearly Validity

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments