BSNL Issues to be Discussed by New Governing Body on Wednesday: Report

Bahrat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has many issues to tackle, the absence of 4G network availability is just a layer on the surface of problems. Internally, in the organisation, there are several problems related with Human Resources (HR), organisational matters, and more. Much recently, a new government body was formed to oversee these issues and resolve them head on. According to a TNN report, this new body is all set to meet for discussing the above mentioned issues.









BSNL employees have complained of delayed promotions in the past. This body will determine why that's so and what's really happening at the grass roots level. Representatives from all of the telecom circles will be joining this meeting on Wendesday. There are more issues that need to be tackled internally in the organisation.

The president of this new governing body is Ravishil Verma. The general secretary and treasurer of the body is Yogendra Jharwal.