reliance jio value prepaid plans after changes

Reliance Jio's Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with active service valdity of 28 days and offers customers 2GB of total data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling. The internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data.

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has three value prepaid plans available for consumers in February 2025.
  • In the last week of January 2025, there were a series of changes to this category.
  • These changes were a result of a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) directive ordering telcos to bring voice only plans.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has three value prepaid plans available for consumers in February 2025. In the last week of January 2025, there were a series of changes to this category. These changes were a result of a TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) directive ordering telcos to bring voice only plans. Jio brought two voice and SMS only plans for customers with active service validity and added them in the value prepaid plans category. At the same time, the company removed the older value prepaid plans.




Jio used to have three value prepaid plans for consumers a while back - Rs 189, Rs 479, and Rs 1899. Now, the Rs 479 and Rs 1899 plans have been removed. Instead, you get to choose from the Rs 189, Rs 448, and Rs 1748 plans. Let's take a look at their benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 189 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 189 prepaid plan comes with active service valdity of 28 days and offers customers 2GB of total data, 300 SMS, and unlimited voice calling. The internet speed reduces to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The additional apps bundled with this plan are JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 448 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of active service validity. This plan offers unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS to the customres. All the data vouchers offered by Jio will work on top of this plan. There are additional benefits of JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 1748 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1748 prepaid plan comes with an active service validity of 336 days. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Note that the JioCinema app will now redirect users to the JioHotstar platform for subscription for the premium content. JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar have merged to become JioHotstar and the new platform is now live with the combined content of these two platforms.

