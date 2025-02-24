BT Selects Optiva Charging Engine to Enhance B2B Network Services

The advancement will enhance BT Group's ability to grow cutting-edge services and create new revenue opportunities, Optiva said.

Highlights

  • BT Group is expanding its partnership with Optiva to implement B2B and B2B2X network communication services.
  • The collaboration includes deploying the Optiva Charging Engine, a cloud-native service creation platform.
  • The upgrade will help BT Group transition from legacy technology, modernize services, and increase 5G coverage.

BT Group Expands Partnership with Optiva to Enhance B2B Network Services
UK's Mobile and Fixed Telecommunications provider BT Group is expanding its partnership with Canadian company Optiva, a provider of cloud-based BSS software for the telecommunications industry, to implement B2B and B2B2X BT network communication services using Optiva's Application Server. This includes the deployment of the Optiva Charging Engine, a cloud-native, open-architecture service creation platform based on Optiva's Open API framework.

Also Read: BT Group Expands Collaboration With Optiva for Open APIs




Modernising Legacy Systems

"The advancement will enhance BT Group's ability to grow cutting-edge services and create new revenue opportunities," Optiva said on February 20.

Optiva announced BT Group's selection of Optiva for its Application Server upgrade in January 2024. Optiva said the platform upgrade allowed BT Group to evolve from legacy technology, modernise services and increase 5G network coverage penetration. The new platform's design, testing, deployment and integration capabilities support BT Group's partnerships across various industries.

Transforming Networks

Optiva implemented new interfaces and technologies to transform the traditional network into a next-generation network. Enterprise applications are essential for BT Group's B2B services and consumer applications, which must be modernised in parallel with the network's evolution.

Also Read: Optiva to Offer Pre-Integrated BSS, OSS in Partnership With GDi

Advancing B2B Services

Optiva and BT Group will advance the platform by integrating B2B services to enhance and deliver their network convergence capabilities. The network evolution enabling the modernization of B2B applications is supported by a convergent network communication suite to handle any type of core network, Enrichment enabled by modern APIs and Enablement for autonomous deployment and operations.

"Our partnership with Optiva empowers BT Group to rapidly evolve our services offerings for customers with confidence. Our collaboration enables us to deploy platforms that will drive future growth and advancement of technological capabilities and innovative solutions," said Nitin Patel, Director of Mobile and Messaging at BT Group.

"We are dedicated to our joint vision of building upon our innovative technology to expand B2B and B2B2X services, delivering next-generation application services to drive BT Group's growth," added Robert Stabile, CEO at Optiva.

