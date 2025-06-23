Apple Watch SE 2 Price Falls Under Rs 20000

Apple Watch SE 2 has been available in the Indian market for a long time. This smartwatch is one of the most affordable Apple Watches you will get out there. The Watch SE 2 is decent enough to power your day for tracking activities and it also comes in two sizes. Apple Watches are pretty great at what they do, and the software experience allows even new users to understand its functionalities pretty fast. Today, we will check out the price of the Apple Watch SE 2 in India where it has now fallen below the price point of Rs 20,000. This is very affordable considering it is an Apple product.









Let's take a look.

Apple Watch SE 2 Price in India Latest

Apple Watch SE 2's price in India for the base 40mm sized dial is Rs 20,299 on Amazon. There's an additional discount of Rs 1,500 with select bank credit cards. This brings down the price of the product under Rs 20,000 to Rs 18,800.

It has an aluminium case with ink sport loop. The Watch SE 2 can also detect crash and comes with a Retina display. The Apple Watch SE 2 boots on WatchOS 11 out of the box. One of the best things about this watch is that you can take it into water. It supports 50 meter water resistance. There are health and safety features such as detecting heart rhythm and alerting if it changes, emergency SOS, and more.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is compatible with the iPhones and other Apple products. If you want to listen to music, send texts, take calls, you can do it all with the Apple Watch once it is connected it with your phone/laptop. Stay tuned for details about more offers on other products.