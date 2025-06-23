MediaTek Dimensity 8450 Unveiled: Check Here

MediaTek recently announced the Dimensity 8450 SoC for the markets. This is yet another Dimensity 8 series chip made for phones from MediaTek. The Dimensity 8450 is a 5G chip and has eight Arm Cortex-A725 cores and an Arm Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. For improving the AI (artificial intelligence) experience, the chipset features NPU 880 for supporting GenAI and AI camera experience. It supports high frames per second (FPS) gaming due to its big core CPU and GPU.









It has built in MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP with in sensor zoom technology. 5G-A modem is also integrated on the device with support for up to 3CC-CA and up to 5.17 Gbps performance. OPPO is the first OEM (Original Equipment Maker) that will feature the Dimensity 8450 SoC on its Reno14 Pro about to launch soon. Along with this, OPPO will feature the same chip. In addition, OPPO will launch another Dimensity 8450 smartphone in its K-series soon.

"With the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, we are expanding our portfolio of leading mobile platforms, giving device makers and users an even wider selection of premium experiences to choose from. This chip empowers users to unleash creativity with agentic AI and imaging capabilities while taking mobile gaming even further," Dr Yenchi Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

"With our All Big Core design, also featured in our flagship chips, we’re demonstrating that exceptional performance and efficiency can coexist, ensuring consumers no longer have to choose between the two," he added.