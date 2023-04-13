Airtel has Five 2GB Daily Data Plans with Unlimited 5G and OTT Benefits

Airtel has become a household name when it comes to mobile network providers in India. It has been offering various plans to cater to the needs of its customers. One of the most popular categories of data plans is the 2GB daily data plan. Airtel has five different 2GB daily data plans that come with unlimited 5G data and OTT benefits. Let's take a closer look at each of these plans.

Airtel Rs 2999 Plan

This plan comes with a validity of 365 days and provides 2GB of daily data. The plan offers truly unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. In addition to these, the plan also includes Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free. This plan is ideal for those who require long-term validity and uninterrupted high-speed internet.

Airtel Rs 839 Plan

This plan has a validity of 84 days and offers 2GB of daily data. Apart from unlimited 5G data and unlimited voice calling, this plan also offers 100 SMS/day. The plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, Xstream app, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free. The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription is a great add-on for those who love watching movies and TV shows.

Airtel Rs 549 Plan

The Rs 549 plan offers 2GB of daily data with a validity of 56 days. Along with the usual unlimited 5G data and voice calling benefits, the plan also offers 100 SMS/day. The plan comes with the Xstream app, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free. This plan is ideal for those who need a medium-term validity plan with decent daily data usage.

Airtel Rs 359 Plan

This plan offers 2GB of daily data with a validity of 1 month. The plan comes with unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Apart from these benefits, the plan also includes the Xstream app, Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free. This plan is great for those who require a short-term plan with high-speed internet.

Airtel Rs 319 Plan

This is the most affordable 2GB daily data plan from Airtel. The plan has a validity of 1 month and offers unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Along with these benefits, the plan includes Apollo 24/7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free. This plan is ideal for those who have low daily data usage and require a budget-friendly plan.

In conclusion, Airtel has five different 2GB daily data plans that offer unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. All of these plans come with various benefits, such as OTT subscriptions, cashback offers, and free access to music streaming services. Customers can choose a plan based on their requirements and budget.