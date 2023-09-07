Orange Initiates 3G Network Phase Out in Poland



Orange Polska (Poland) has officially begun the phased shutdown of its 3G network, marking a significant step toward embracing more advanced technologies. Orange Polska announced on Wednesday that the first stage of this transition will commence on September 26, impacting select regions, including Pila, Zlotow, Walcz, Wieruszow, Wielun, and Pajeczno. According to Orange, this move will enhance the quality and reach of voice calls, as frequencies previously allocated to 3G will be repurposed (refarmed) for 4G LTE technology.

Transition for 4G, 5G

Orange Poland stated that with over 96 percent of data transmission already occurring through Orange's LTE network, the share of 3G has significantly decreased, falling from 26 percent to just 2.5 percent of the total network traffic. Consequently, as previously announced by Orange and reported by TelecomTalk, Orange is now taking steps to phase out the ageing 3G infrastructure, aligning its services with the evolving demands of the digital age.

Customers need to upgrade to 4G or 5G device

While the majority of Orange customers will experience a seamless transition, Orange advises its users to verify whether both their SIM card and VoLTE (voice calls in LTE technology) support on phone for uninterrupted service.

Orange also mentioned that it provides a free SIM card replacement service for those in need of an upgrade to 4G and 5G-compatible cards.

Customers still using older SIM cards or phones that do not support 4G will continue to have access to 2G services during and after the 3G phase-out.

The Phased Approach

According to Orange Poland, the second phase of the 3G shutdown is scheduled for the second half of October until the end of November in regions including Czarnkow-Trzcianecki, Chodziez, Obornicki, Wagrowiec, Sieradz, Zdunskowolski, Poddebice, and Laski.

The third and final phase, set for the second quarter of 2024, will bid farewell to the 3G network in areas surrounding Koszalin and Slupsk.

Orange's phase-out plan is projected to conclude by the end of 2025, ensuring that the network aligns seamlessly with the evolving technological needs.