OnePlus Pad Go India Launch Date Confirmed

The OnePlus Pad Go will launch on October 6, 2023. It appears to be great timing from OnePlus as the launch is around the festive season in the country when customers are often looking to purchase new electronics

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its new tablet in India. Back in February, OnePlus showcased the OnePlus Pad during the Cloud 11 launch event. The OnePlus Pad is the first tablet offered by the Chinese tech company. However, for many in India, the tablet could feel slightly expensive. It is currently selling for Rs 37,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 39,999 (12GB+256GB). The accessories, which include the OnePlus Stylo and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard sell separately for Rs 4,999 and Rs 7,999.




Read More - OnePlus Pad Unboxing with Stylo, Magnetic Keyboard

To offer something more affordable, OnePlus is launching the OnePlus Pad Go in India. It is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000 and appeal to the masses of the country. The software for both tablets should be the same. However, there would be differences in the chipset used, display, and camera system.

The OnePlus Pad Go would suit students and average consumers who just want a bigger screen display for their entertainment needs. Now, OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of its new OnePlus Pad Go.

Read More - OnePlus Pad Launched in India with 144Hz Refresh Rate Display and More

OnePlus Pad Go Launch Date

The OnePlus Pad Go will launch on October 6, 2023. It appears to be great timing from OnePlus as the launch is around the festive season in the country when customers are often looking to purchase new electronics. The design and the overall look of the OnePlus Pad Go is very similar to the OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus said, "the OnePlus Pad Go aims to bring the OnePlus ecosystem to the larger userbase without having to compromise with the overall user experience or design."

The company has not revealed any more details about its new upcoming tablet. But since the launch is less than a month away, we can expect the online rumour mill to churn out specific details of the OnePlus Pad Go.

