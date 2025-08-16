Airtel CEO Comments on UBR Deployment

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

UBR, as a technology, has already found commercial success with Jio. Now, Bharti Airtel has also tested it, and will look to see where it can be deployed. As per Vittal, one thing is clear, Airtel won't deploy UBR in regions with a highly-dense server.

Highlights

Bharti Airtel, a leading Indian telecom operator, is eyeing to add 2.5 million home connections every quarter, said Goptal Vittal, it's CEO. The company understands that homes business is the next growth opportunity. It is not a saturated segment, and it will have high-paying customers. Airtel's approach to homes business is the same as Jio, its competitor, deploy both fiber and airfiber (FWA, i.e., Fixed Wireless Access) under the Wi-Fi segment. The telco is deploying AirFiber in areas where fiber has not reached. This has sped up the homes business growth for the company. However, in AirFiber too, there's another way telcos can reach the homes of customers. It is through UBR.




UBR, as a technology, has already found commercial success with Jio. Now, Bharti Airtel has also tested it, and will look to see where it can be deployed. As per Vittal, one thing is clear, Airtel won't deploy UBR in regions with a highly-dense server. This is because UBR is essentially serving customers on a Wi-Fi band, and that could have major interferences in areas where there are excess users. That would disturb the experience of the customers.

One more thing which Gopal stressed on is that Airtel wants to continue focusing on fiber deployment. The company eventually wants to move the AirFiber customers to fiber, and is rolling out fiber in new areas as you read this. This would allow the customers to get a better experience in the long-run.

"So our focus is to actually step up more and more fiber home passes, which I mentioned and we are actually glad that in the last three months of this first quarter of this year, our fiber homes that we are connecting through fiber has actually ratcheted up growth," Gopal said.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

