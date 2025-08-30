Reliance Intelligence, a New Subsidiary from Reliance Announced

Reliance Industries hosted its Annual General Meet (AGM) of 2025 on August 29, 2025. The company has now announced a new subsidiary called Reliance Intelligence. This is a new entity from the company that will focus on making India AI ready in terms of infrastructure, skilling talent, and then helping businesses adopt AI. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries highlighted four things that this new subsidiary will focus on:

1) Next Generation AI Infrastructure - Reliance Intelligence will make gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers powered by green energy. The work on this has already begun.

2) Global Partnerships - Reliance Intelligence will form partnerships with some of the best tech companies in the world along with open source communities to deliver performance leadership.

3) Build AI Services for India - Reliance Intelligence will bring easy to use AI services for consumers, enterprises, and small businesses.

4) House Talent for AI - Reliance Intelligence will house talent for world-class researchers, designers, engineers and product builders. This will allow the company to turn ideas into innovations and applications.

Following on this, Reliance Industries announced a partnership with Google to build world-class assets and execute at India's scale with Google's leading cloud and AI technologies. Along with this, Reliance Industries announced a partnership with Meta. Both Meta and Google are experts in the AI domain and this partnership with Reliance will allow the companies in getting the deep reach and distribution that Reliance has.

"With this partnership, we are beginning to build our vision for the future where every entrepreneur, creator, and company has the tools they need to succeed. I believe that this venture will become a model for how AI – and one day superintelligence – can be delivered to everyone," said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta.