ACT Broadband Plan with Free Router, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and More

ACT Fibernet, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) has a broadband plan which offers users free router, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and more to the users. While ACT Fibernet offers broadband plans bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits throughout India, we will only talk about the ACT Basic Bonanza plan offered in Bengaluru. This is one of the key markets for the company and here the company has several offerings for customers. The ACT Basic Bonanza comes with 50 Mbps of internet speed. Let's take a look at the broadband plan and its benefits.

ACT Basic Bonanza Plan Benefits Explained

ACT Basic Bonanza comes with 50 Mbps of internet speed. The plan offers 750GB of total FUP (fair usage policy) data. Along with it, the company also provides users with a free router. There are OTT benefits bundled including JioHotstar, ZEE5, SunNXT, YuppTV, and 450+ live TV channels. The plan comes for Rs 675 per month. Note that upon the final billing, extra taxes and charges may be applicable.

ACT said that it recommends this plan for the best value for money to the users. If users want more speed with OTT benefits, then they can go for the ACT Premium Bonanza_All In + WiFi plan which comes with 100 Mbps of speed and unlimited data. The OTT benefits bundled with this 100 Mbps speed plan are Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, ZEE5, YuppTV, SunNXT, and 450+ live TV channels. This plan is available for Rs 1,049 per month. This is a newly launched plan from the company.

These plans are available in Bengaluru. Note that unlimited data here doesn't mean truly unlimited. Even the unlimited data has high-speed data usage cap. ACT Fibernet connections can be booked online through the company website.