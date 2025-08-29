Vodafone Idea Broadband Plan that Bundles OTT at Affordable Price

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

Vodafone Idea's (You Broadband) OTT west broadband plan is the cheapest OTT bundled broadband plan in the city of Mumbai. Note that the company offers varied rates and benefits in different cities, so this offer in Mumbai may not be available in your area.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea offers an afforadble broadband plan to the customers.
  • For the unaware, Vi has a broadband service called You Broadband.
  • You Broadband is expanding its offerings and reach throughout India.

Follow Us

vodafone idea broadband plan that bundles ott

Vodafone Idea offers an afforadble broadband plan to the customers. For the unaware, Vi has a broadband service called You Broadband. You Broadband is expanding its offerings and reach throughout India. While Vi doesn't talk too much about its home broadband service, the services from the company are live in many of the major cities in India. There are plans both for businesses as well as homes. Today, we will be taking a look at one of the affordable broadband plans from Vodafone Idea that comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The OTT benefits help users in enjoying while sitting at their home, and with a high-speed fiber connection, the streaming experiencce becomes super smooth.




Read More - Reliance Jio Cheapest 2.5GB Daily Data Plan

Vodafone Idea Broadband Plan - OTT West

Vodafone Idea's (You Broadband) OTT west broadband plan is the cheapest OTT bundled broadband plan in the city of Mumbai. Note that the company offers varied rates and benefits in different cities, so this offer in Mumbai may not be available in your area. Regardless, you can still check out the offerings from You Broadband's website and get the best plan for you.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Subsidiary is Looking to Raise Rs 5000 Crore

The OTT West broadband plan from You Broadband in Mumbai costs Rs 661 per month. Users get 30 Mbps of speed of with this plan along with 30 days of validity. The FUP (fair usage policy) data bundled with this plan is 3.5TB. The speed drops to 2 Mbps post the consumption of FUP data.

There are 30 OTT benefits bundled with this plan: SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar, DiscoveryPlus, ShemarooMe, PlayboxTV, Bongobd, OMTV, Fancode, DistroTV, Hubhopper, Chaupal, Stage, iTap, RajDigitalTV, KancchaLannka, ShortsTV, ETVWin, ChanaJor, TarangPlus, NammaFlix, TravelXP, RunnTV, ShucaeFilm, DangalPlay, Waves, ALTBalaji, and AaoNxt. Users will get to also enjoy 350+ live TV channels with this broadband plan, as mentioned in the benefits.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

They are doing everything in scratches, this divide and conquer won't help them. They need to do things at masses,…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in July 2025, While Vodafone…

Shubh :

This is probably the first time in years when Jio's subscriber growth rate is lower than Airtel

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in July 2025, While Vodafone…

Arjun :

Matter price ka nhi h ...main issue network presence aur quality ka h....jab network hi available nhi milega har jagah…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in July 2025, While Vodafone…

TheAndroidFreak :

Who uses 30Mbps in this day and age? Please give up 300Mbps atleast under 999(ideally should be 500Mbps).

Vodafone Idea Broadband Plan that Bundles OTT at Affordable Price

Faraz :

& sadly it will continue.. But BSNL will gain a lot of active customers in August and everyone is becoming…

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in July 2025, While Vodafone…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments