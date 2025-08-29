Vodafone Idea Broadband Plan that Bundles OTT at Affordable Price

Vodafone Idea offers an afforadble broadband plan to the customers. For the unaware, Vi has a broadband service called You Broadband. You Broadband is expanding its offerings and reach throughout India. While Vi doesn't talk too much about its home broadband service, the services from the company are live in many of the major cities in India. There are plans both for businesses as well as homes. Today, we will be taking a look at one of the affordable broadband plans from Vodafone Idea that comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The OTT benefits help users in enjoying while sitting at their home, and with a high-speed fiber connection, the streaming experiencce becomes super smooth.

Read More - Reliance Jio Cheapest 2.5GB Daily Data Plan

Vodafone Idea Broadband Plan - OTT West

Vodafone Idea's (You Broadband) OTT west broadband plan is the cheapest OTT bundled broadband plan in the city of Mumbai. Note that the company offers varied rates and benefits in different cities, so this offer in Mumbai may not be available in your area. Regardless, you can still check out the offerings from You Broadband's website and get the best plan for you.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Subsidiary is Looking to Raise Rs 5000 Crore

The OTT West broadband plan from You Broadband in Mumbai costs Rs 661 per month. Users get 30 Mbps of speed of with this plan along with 30 days of validity. The FUP (fair usage policy) data bundled with this plan is 3.5TB. The speed drops to 2 Mbps post the consumption of FUP data.

There are 30 OTT benefits bundled with this plan: SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioHotstar, DiscoveryPlus, ShemarooMe, PlayboxTV, Bongobd, OMTV, Fancode, DistroTV, Hubhopper, Chaupal, Stage, iTap, RajDigitalTV, KancchaLannka, ShortsTV, ETVWin, ChanaJor, TarangPlus, NammaFlix, TravelXP, RunnTV, ShucaeFilm, DangalPlay, Waves, ALTBalaji, and AaoNxt. Users will get to also enjoy 350+ live TV channels with this broadband plan, as mentioned in the benefits.