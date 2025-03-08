Deutsche Telekom Unveils AI Phone with Perplexity Assistant: MWC25



Deutsche Telekom is bringing AI-powered convenience to customers as the company announced its plans to introduce its "AI Phone", featuring the Perplexity assistant as its core intelligence, in the course of the year. Initially unveiled as a concept at MWC 2024, the AI Phone is now becoming a reality, offering AI-driven experiences without switching between apps, according to the German telecom operator’s announcement on March 3.

AI-Powered Features and Partner Services

Perplexity AI and Deutsche Telekom are collaborating on the AI Phone. The device integrates the Perplexity assistant along with other AI applications, enabling users to access AI-powered features such as real-time translations, taxi bookings, restaurant reservations, email writing, text summarisation, and much more. Additionally, the company said AI services from Google Cloud AI, ElevenLabs and Picsart will be made available this summer.

"On smartphones available at Deutsche Telekom, the digital assistant can be accessed directly from the lock screen or by double-tapping the power button. The AI Phone will be available in the course of the year," Deutsche Telekom said.

The End of the Confusing App Jungle

"Our real-world AI Phone and 'Magenta AI' bring together cutting-edge technology and everyday convenience. The trusted AI companion, our AI Phone, will help you in many situations: find reliable answers with reference to the source. Conveniently book a restaurant or taxi. Let an AI assistant do your shopping. All without having to switch between apps. Intuitively and preferably by voice. This is the future of AI innovation for consumers", says Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management for Technology and Innovation at Deutsche Telekom. "The days of the confusing app jungle are over."

"Deutsche Telekom is becoming an AI-first company," Nemat added on LinkedIn, emphasising that the company collaborates with partners such as Perplexity, Black Forest Labs, Picsart, and ElevenLabs in its AI initiatives.

Perplexity AI and Deutsche Telekom Collaboration

"Together with Perplexity, we created your personal assistant on our AI phone. As a trusted AI companion, it will help you in many situations: find reliable answers with reference to the source. Conveniently book a restaurant or taxi. Let an AI assistant do your shopping. All without having to switch between apps. Intuitively and preferably by voice," Nemat shared on LinkedIn.

"At MWC Deutsche Telekom has shown several innovations that make AI-driven progress tangible. Like the AI phone... That has nothing to do with buzzwords but will bring AI applications like Perplexity or machine vision to customer. Their benefit: getting access to leading AI apps, that will improve daily life or learning in new ways through Gen AI podcasts for example," commented Leonard Dahmen, Head of Strategic Communication Management at Deutsche Telekom, Technology and Innovation, in response to a user's comment on the same LinkedIn post.

Expanding AI Access

For those not upgrading to the AI Phone, Deutsche Telekom will offer select AI services via the MeinMagenta app. Starting this summer, users can benefit from Google's Gemini Multimodal Live API for live translations, ElevenLabs for AI-generated podcasts, and Picsart for creative avatar generation, the company said.

"We foresee a role for Deutsche Telekom in democratizing access to the best of Generative AI technology for our customers. This is our core vision for Magenta AI," said Jon Abrahamson, Chief Product and Digital Officer at Deutsche Telekom. "Magenta AI stands for amazing, useful, secure AI services. Once used, you will never give it back."

The German operator said "Perplexity Assistant will become the main feature of Deutsche Telekom's new AI Phone in the course of the year. It processes language, text and images. Creates calendar entries, writes emails, makes summaries and translates content."