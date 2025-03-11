Jio Outranks Airtel in 5G at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Ookla Data

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, outranked or outperformed Bharti Airtel in 5G performance at the Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025. The Maha Kumbh Mela took place from early January to late February. According to data sent by Ookla, Jio's 5G was not only faster, but way more available for users at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Also, when it came to 4G vs 5G, 5G was at least nine times faster than 4G even when 5G's speed dropped signficantly.









Ookla said 5G download speeds dropped from 259.67 Mbps in early January to 151.09 Mbps at peak congestion on January 26. However, the speed recovered by the end of the event to 206.82 Mbps. The 4G speeds ranged from 13.38 Mbps to 21.68 Mbps.

Read More - Jio Affordable Mobile Plans that Would Suit Gamers

Jio's 5G was Available Twice More than Airtel's 5G

As per Ookla data, Jio's 5G availability was 83.9% while Airtel's 5G availability was 42.4%. "Jio and Airtel reported 5G page load times of 1.99 seconds, compared to longer 4G load times, with Jio at 2.40 seconds, Airtel at 2.36 seconds, Vi India at 2.44 seconds, and BSNL at 2.70 seconds," said Ookla. For video streaming, Jio and Airtel's 5G network ensured a start time of just 1.79 seconds.

Reliance Jio's 5G rollout is almost complete, and this time, the company is more focused towards making the network more optimised. Bharti Airtel has made the same statement, and will add 5G sites if there's more need for capacity.

Read More - Jio’s Rs 999 Prepaid Plan Almost Comes with 100 Days Validity