Jio’s Rs 999 Prepaid Plan Almost Comes with 100 Days Validity

Reliance Jio's Rs 999 prepaid plan is an interesting option. This is because if you look at Airtel's Rs 969 plan, which is only Rs 30 cheaper, it comes with around 84 days of service validity, while the Rs 999 plan comes with 98 days of service validity. Jio could have made it a 100 days, and we would have loved it. There's no prepaid plan in the industry with 100 days service validity. However, if you want anything close to 100 days, then the Rs 999 plan from Jio is your best bet. Let's take a look at the overall benefits of this prepaid plan.









Read More - Is Jio’s Cheapest Annual Plan Still Worth It in 2025

Reliance Jio Rs 999 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This plan is one of the best options for getting unlimited 5G data for close to hundred days. Since it is a 2GB of daily data plan, if you are under the 5G coverage of Jio and have a 5G phone, you will be eligible to get access to Jio's 5G SA network.

Read More - Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema from Additional Benefits of Mobile Plans

The additional benefits of this plan are JioCloud and JioTV. Note that it is not the 100GB JioCloud offer, but the regular JioCloud subscription bundled. On a side note, if you want to check if you have the JioCloud 100GB free storage offer, then just head over to the JioCloud app or MyJio application and log-in with your registered phone number.

In case you want to spend less, then there's the Rs 949 plan from Reliance Jio which comes with 84 days of service validity, offers 2GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day. The speciality of this plan is that it comes with free subscription of JioHotstar Mobile for 90 days worth Rs 149. Users will also be eligible to get the unlimited 5G data offer with this plan since it comes with 2GB of daily data.