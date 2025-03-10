Breaking: Airtel Introduces Rs 59 Weekend Data Rollover Pack for Prepaid Users

Now enjoy uninterrupted weekend internet with Airtel's new Rs 59 Weekend Data Rollover Pack, available in Limited Circles.

Highlights

  • Add-on Pack is available in Haryana and North East circles.
  • Accumulate unused daily data from Monday to Friday and use it on weekends.
  • Must be on an unlimited voice plan with daily data benefits.

Breaking: Airtel Offers Weekend Data Rollover Pack for Haryana and North East Users
Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has started offering weekend data rollover benefits to subscribers who recharge with the Weekend Data Rollover Pack. Airtel is currently offering the Rs 59 Weekend Data Rollover Pack to prepaid subscribers in Haryana and the North East. With this offering, Airtel joins the list of telecom operators providing weekend data rollover for prepaid users.

How Does the Weekend Data Rollover Work?

All Airtel subscribers who are active on any unlimited voice pack that includes daily data benefits can opt for the weekend data rollover pack by recharging with the Rs 59 pack. According to Airtel, this pack allows the accumulation of unused daily data from eligible packs, remaining at the end of each day from Monday to Friday, for use on the subsequent Saturday and Sunday.

If the accumulated data is not used by the end of Sunday, it will lapse at midnight (the intervening night between Sunday and Monday), and a new accumulation cycle will begin on Monday, according to Airtel.

Airtel Rs 59 Weekend Data Rollover Pack

The Airtel Rs 59 Weekend Data Rollover Pack comes with a validity of 28 days, allowing unused data from Monday to Friday to be available for use on Saturdays and Sundays during this period. To enjoy the weekend data rollover benefits, customers must be active on a base plan with unlimited voice and daily data benefits. For now, the pack is available only in the Haryana and North East circles.

Airtel Prepaid Data Packs: Airtel Data Packs Explained in Jan 2025

Airtel did not bundle the weekend rollover feature with the unlimited plan. Instead, the telco has offered it as an add-on, allowing subscribers who purchase the pack to enable it, thereby increasing its ARPU.

Airtel is the leading operator in the North East circle, and the introduction of this pack will provide stiff competition to other telecom operators while giving Airtel customers an edge.

It appears that Airtel is initially testing the data pack in limited circles and may or may not roll it out to other regions in the future. Now, Airtel customers can also enjoy the benefits of the weekend data rollover.

Airtel New Cricket Pack

Airtel recently introduced a new Rs 160 cricket data pack, bundled with 5GB of data with a 7-day validity and a three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. After the data quota is exhausted, usage will be charged at 50 paise per MB. The plan was launched in time for the cricket season, allowing users to enjoy the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

