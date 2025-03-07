Airtel Strengthens Network in Jaipur Ahead of IIFA Awards 2025



Airtel has significantly enhanced its network infrastructure across Jaipur as the city prepares to host the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards for the first time. With over 20,000 guests expected, including international delegates, celebrities, and media professionals, Airtel announced on Friday that it has undertaken extensive upgrades to ensure seamless connectivity throughout the city.

Deployment of High-Capacity Sites

To support the high footfall, Airtel has deployed multiple high-capacity sites, including a macro and an IBS site at Novotel Hotel, along with two IBS sites at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), the main event venue. Additionally, Airtel said network optimisation has been carried out at key locations such as Jaipur Airport, the railway station, major hotels, and popular tourist destinations.

Ensuring Superior Coverage in Premium Hotels

To further enhance coverage, all 30 premium hotels in and around Jaipur have undergone comprehensive network assessments. Airtel said it has also set up a dedicated war room for real-time network monitoring and rapid response to any connectivity challenges.

With these enhancements, Airtel afformed its commitment to delivering a world-class network experience, ensuring uninterrupted service for all attendees at IIFA Awards 2025 in Jaipur.