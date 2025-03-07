HFCL Says Deployed 360 Wi-Fi Hotspots, Backhaul Radios at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Reported by Kripa B 0

India’s HFCL Implements 360 Wi-Fi Hotspots, 4G, 5G Backhaul Radios, and Surveillance Infrastructure to Support Over 660 Million Pilgrims.

Highlights

  • HFCL provided real-time surveillance with an advanced Video Management System.
  • The infrastructure handled unprecedented peak data traffic at a single location.
  • HFCL partnered with leading telecom and infrastructure providers to execute this large-scale deployment.

Telecom gear maker HFCL Limited (HFCL) announced that it has deployed 360 Wi-Fi hotspots—designed, developed, and manufactured in India—along with high-capacity backhaul radios for 4G and 5G connectivity and security infrastructure solutions at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which saw the attendance of over 660 million pilgrims over 45 days.

"The solution was conceptualised and offered in partnership with one of the leading operators who front-ended this mega required at the world's largest congregation of devotees," HFCL said in a statement on March 6.




Also Read: Jio and Ericsson Highlight Deployment of Innovative Mega-Capacity Solution at Maha Kumbh 2025

Security with Surveillance Infrastructure

Additionally, HFCL also provided security infrastructure solutions in partnership with a leading infrastructure provider, the company added, noting that "these deployments showcase HFCL's expertise in leveraging indigenous technology to deliver high-performance network solutions at scale."

"Through the strategic deployment of Wi-Fi access points, high capacity backhaul radios, L2 switches for the surveillance backbone, and a Video Management System, HFCL created a secure and connected environment for this large-scale event," the vendor said in an exchange filing.

Also Read: DoT, Telecom Operators Deploy Additional Infrastructure for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Handled Unprecedented Data Traffic Seamlessly

The network infrastructure successfully handled "unprecedented peak data traffic ever seen at a single spot per day," and significantly offloaded strain from telecom networks, facilitating seamless connectivity for lakhs of users daily, HFCL said.

HFCL further said it deployed comprehensive surveillance infrastructure that played a vital role in maintaining a safe and secure environment at the event. The backbone of L2 Switches (8-port and 24-port) deployed ensured seamless data transmission between CCTV cameras and monitoring systems, while HFCL's advanced Video Management System (VMS) enabled real-time video monitoring for better crowd control and security management.

Also Read: Airtel Rolls Out Major Network Upgrades Ahead of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj

"This deployment underscores our expertise in deploying large-scale, high-density network solutions which was able to handle terabytes of data traffic seamlessly while ensuring uninterrupted, high-speed connectivity and real-time surveillance," said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL. "More importantly, this is a testament to India’s growing capability to develop world-class technology solutions under the Make in India vision. This achievement sets a new benchmark for HFCL in managing digital infrastructure at such mega-events."

