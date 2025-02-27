Jio and Ericsson Highlight Deployment of Innovative Mega-Capacity Solution at Maha Kumbh 2025

Jio and Ericsson Successfully Managed 20 Million Voice and 400 Million Data Service Requests on a Peak Day at Maha Kumbh 2025 With Advanced 5G Solutions.

Highlights

  • Ericsson's 5G solutions handled 55 percent of total data traffic at the event.
  • Advanced network slicing, carrier aggregation, and VoNR ensured seamless 5G performance.
  • LTE traffic demand was met using a 10 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band without additional hardware.

Jio and Ericsson Highlight Deployment of Innovative Mega-Capacity Solution at Maha Kumbh 2025
Telecom equipment vendor Ericsson and Indian telecommunications service provider Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) announced that, through proactive planning, advanced design, innovative mega-capacity solution deployments, and real-time traffic monitoring, they successfully met the unprecedented voice and data traffic demand during Maha Kumbh 2025, the world's largest spiritual gathering, held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Airtel Rolls Out Major Network Upgrades Ahead of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj




Jio's 5G SA Network Delivered Experience

On Thursday, Ericsson and Jio stated that Jio's 5G Standalone (SA) network delivered an exceptional customer experience at the spiritual event, which took place after 144 years, from January 13 to February 26 and saw participation from over 660 million people. "During this period, an unprecedented traffic surge was also observed in Varanasi and Ayodhya," the companies said.

"Jio 5G users were able to experience superior voice quality using Voice over NR (5G voice)," Ericsson and Jio sated, adding that, in preparation for the high density of visitors expected during the Maha Kumbh, the companies "collaborated to implement strategic solutions across the Jio True 5G SA network using SA features such as network slicing, carrier aggregation using 700 MHz band and VoNR."

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Elevates Connectivity in Ayodhya With Network Enhancements

Real-Time Traffic Monitoring

"Extensive real-time traffic monitoring, data analytics and instantaneous optimizations further ensured superior network performance accommodating the surge of connected users and their service demands in the most dense traffic consumption areas," the companies added.

Vijay Sharma, Head of Customer Unit Reliance Jio at Ericsson, said, "During one of the peak days, Jio network catered to 20 Mn voice and 400 Mn data service requests on 5G successfully. An estimated 55 percent of the total data traffic during the event has been served by Ericsson 5G solutions.

Our proactive approach, software solutions and real-time monitoring were instrumental in maintaining network reliability and performance, demonstrating our commitment to driving excellence in mobile communications even under the most demanding conditions," Sharma added.

Ericsson said its Automated Radio Resource Partitioning feature for network slicing helped Jio secure existing Fixed Wireless Access performance while ensuring the eMBB performance.

LTE Network

To support LTE traffic demand, a 10 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz band was deployed without additional hardware, significantly easing congestion by handling 10 percent of eMBB and 25 percent of LTE voice traffic.

Also Read: 5G Yet to Create New Revenue Streams for Telecom Operators, Says Airtel Executive: Report

On-Ground Support Teams

Additionally, according to the statement, dedicated on-ground teams, supported by five operational war rooms, worked round the clock, navigating "no vehicle zones" on foot to maintain uninterrupted network access.

"Ericsson and Jio's partnership exemplifies the power of innovation and proactive planning in delivering a superior customer experience, even under the most challenging conditions," the official release said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

