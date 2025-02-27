Grant Thornton Bharat and Yotta Data Services Partner to Drive Cloud and AI Adoption



Consulting firm Grant Thornton Bharat announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Yotta Data Services to accelerate enterprise adoption of cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Generative AI (GenAI), enhancing innovation, growth, and competitiveness. Yotta Data Services is an end-to-end digital transformation provider offering GPU infrastructure, cloud computing solutions, colocation services, and managed IT services.

Key Focus Areas of the Partnership

"By combining Grant Thornton Bharat's deep Cloud and AI expertise with Yotta's cutting-edge high-performance computing infrastructure, this alliance will empower clients to unlock new opportunities, optimise operations, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market," the companies said in a joint statement on February 26.

Through this partnership, Grant Thornton Bharat and Yotta will collaborate on joint go-to-market (GTM) and business development (BD) initiatives, pursue new opportunities through joint sales efforts, engage in pre-sales and solution packaging activities, conduct training and knowledge-sharing programs, and jointly deliver solutions.

"AI is already transforming the way business is done, and our alliance with Yotta will help accelerate this shift. Together, we will enable enterprises and government agencies to harness AI and cloud technologies," said Deepankar Sanwalka, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Shakti Cloud in AI Transformation

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services, said through this collaboration, Yotta will provide businesses with access to Shakti Cloud's advanced GPU infrastructure and AI services, powered by Nvidia H100 GPUs. "This alliance not only accelerates AI-driven transformations for businesses, government agencies, startups, and the diverse clientele of Grant Thornton Bharat but also takes us closer to our vision of advancing India's AI capabilities on the global stage. With Yotta’s expertise in AI sovereign cloud infrastructure, Shakti Cloud provides users with an all-in-one platform to develop, train, and deploy AI solutions seamlessly."

Nittin Arora, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat shared that Yotta has been among the pioneers in India to embrace the future of AI, leveraging cutting-edge Nvidia technology

Darshan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Yotta Data Services, added, "With Shakti Cloud, organisations can develop and deploy AI solutions faster, tap into new growth opportunities, fast-track digital transformation, and contribute to India's emergence as a global leader in AI."

Aniruddha Chakrabarti, Partner, Cloud and AI at Grant Thornton Bharat added, "We are now seeing clients moving their gen AI POCs to production - cloud-based AI infrastructure, modernising data on cloud, AI as a Service and Model as a Service are key for successful AI-driven transformations. Our alliance with Yotta would help our teams build a deep understanding of gen AI model training and inference. More importantly, it would help us gain expertise in building intelligent applications and manage cloud infrastructure."

Prospects of the Partnership

Through their integrated approach, Grant Thornton Bharat and Yotta Data Services "will provide clients with a unique blend of AI expertise, cutting-edge technology, and collaborative support, enabling them to achieve their business objectives and stay competitive in the market."