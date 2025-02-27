NTT DATA Launches Managed Private 5G Security Service with Palo Alto Networks



Digital business and technology services provider NTT DATA launched a new managed service on Wednesday, powered by Palo Alto Networks technologies, to enhance private 5G security in industrial and operational technology (OT) environments. Delivered as a turnkey managed service, the solution will combine Palo Alto Networks' Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) and OT/IoT subscriptions with NTT DATA's private 5G architecture. The new offering will provide enterprises with improved network visibility, access control, and automated threat detection and response capabilities, NTT DATA announced on February 26.

Security for Industrial and OT Environments

Palo Alto Networks' NGFW will further enable organizations to adopt a zero-trust security posture by incorporating machine learning (ML) to safely allow only relevant connections, applications, and protocols needed for their network.

"By combining Palo Alto Networks advanced cybersecurity capabilities with NTT DATA Private 5G, we're empowering enterprises to securely embrace the next wave of digital transformation and drive innovation with confidence," said the Group Executive Vice President (EVP) of Edge Services at NTT DATA.

Associate Vice President (AVP) at IDC, noted that the rapid expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) and OT devices is increasing the risks enterprises face in protecting their critical infrastructure and data.

"This is where Private 5G with its inherent security features and advanced measures are making security an integral part of the network," the AVP added.

According to the official release, NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks are addressing this challenge with solutions that provide real-time visibility, device profiling, zero trust security, automated threat detection, and fully managed service.

"As enterprises embrace 5G to accelerate digital transformation, security must be the cornerstone of that evolution," said SVP and GM of Network Security at Palo Alto Networks.

Enterprises Benefit from the New Service

With this new managed service designed for industries, manufacturers can monitor devices and mitigate risks in real time, energy companies can safeguard critical systems, and transport operators can protect against disruptions to ensure smooth operations.

"We recently deployed NTT DATA's Private 5G network to improve productivity across our facilities and unlock innovative use cases across our global printing operations. The implications of this network security enhancement will be a game changer for our business," said the CIO of Roularta Media Group.