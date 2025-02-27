Nokia Adds New Agentic-AI Capabilities Across Its Autonomous Networks Portfolio

Reported by Srikapardhi

New AI Capabilities Boost Security, Automation, and Monetization for Communication Service Providers.

Highlights

  • Nokia’s AI-powered Threat Hunt Assistant cuts response times from days to minutes.
  • Generative AI enables natural language interactions for CSP engineers.
  • AI-driven automation for network provisioning and fault detection.

Nokia has introduced new Agentic AI capabilities within its autonomous networks portfolio, aimed at enhancing automation, security, and monetization for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). These advancements build on Nokia's existing AI-powered solutions, enabling CSPs to detect security threats faster, streamline service creation, and optimize network management.

Also Read: Nokia Integrates AI into Altiplano Access Controller for Enhanced Network Automation




Autonomous Networks with AI

Kal De, SVP of Product and Engineering at Nokia, highlighted the significance of AI in achieving higher network autonomy, stating, "AI is the catalyst to unlock L4/L5 autonomy, manage complexity, and orchestrate actions across network domains and operational functions."

New AI Capabilities:

Nokia's latest AI capabilities within its autonomous networks portfolio include:

Enhanced Security: Nokia's AI-powered Threat Hunt Assistant detects cyber threats in real-time, reducing response times from days to minutes. Upgrades to NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response ensure the integrity of telco cloud software.

AI-Driven Analytics: Generative AI now enables CSP engineers to interact using natural language, simplifying data retrieval and report generation. Nokia's AI Studio accelerates AI use case development from six months to four weeks.

Nokia said, "The new self-service AI studio, part of Nokia's Data Suite, provides an MLOps and LLMOps framework, including pre-packaged AI models for CSPs to build their own AI and GenAI use cases. Together with the AI studio, Data Suite's curated data products help CSPs to reduce the time it takes to create new AI use cases from six months to four weeks."

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Selects Nokia 5G Standalone Core for Network Slicing and AI Integration

Smarter Digital Operations: Nokia's Digital Operations Center leverages Agentic AI to automate service orchestration and troubleshooting, with AI agents streamlining provisioning and network fault detection. "Additionally, Nokia Bell Labs AI models are incorporated for advanced anomaly detection and prediction of network faults," Nokia added.

These latest AI advancements, Nokia said, will CSPs realize the vision of fully autonomous networks that sense, think, and act.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

