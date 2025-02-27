Samsung to Launch Three Galaxy A Series Phones Soon in India

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Samsung is going to launch new smartphones in its A series in the first week of March. The launch date has been confirmed for March 2, 2025. While the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are expected, the third device is what everyone is confused about.

Highlights

  • Samsung is soon expected to launch three new Galaxy A series smartphones in India.
  • The two will be the obvious arrivals - Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36.
  • These two devices will be the successors to Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35.

Follow Us

samsung to launch three galaxy a series

Samsung is soon expected to launch three new Galaxy A series smartphones in India. The two will be the obvious arrivals - Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36. These two devices will be the successors to Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. Additionally, Samsung is expected to also launch the Galaxy A26. Now detailsof  these devices are making rounds online. Samsung has already confirmed that it will launch three new Galaxy A series phones in India next week. Let's check what these devices are likely going to come with.




Read More - Vivo X200 Ultra Could Beat iPhone in Video Recording: What to Know

Samsung Galaxy A Series New Phones Coming to India

Samsung is going to launch new smartphones in its A series in the first week of March. The launch date has been confirmed for March 2, 2025. While the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are expected, the third device is what everyone is confused about. But many industry insiders believe that it is the Galaxy A26, the successor to Galaxy A25, that will be the third phone.

Read More - Realme is Launching a New “Ultra” Phone with DSLR Like Camera

The Galaxy A26 is expected to sport an Exynos 2400e under the hood and could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be interesting to see what kind of specifications the Galaxy A56 and the Galaxy A36 carry. Some online reports suggest that the Galaxy A36 could be powered by a Qualcomm 7 series chip while the Galaxy A56 is likely to carry an Exynos chip.

Samsung's new phones are going to come pretty soon. So stay tuned for more information from the launch day.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Raghav :

Indian telcos, led by Jio & followed by Airtel, foolishly spent billions and implemented 5G before most other countries due…

5G Yet to Create New Revenue Streams for Telecom Operators,…

shivraj roy :

I'm 99% sure Vi would follow what the big boys are doing and proceed with a tariff hike instead of…

Vodafone Idea Needs to Improve ARPU, Gain 4G Users Fast

Raghav :

How much ever tariff is increased, Vi will always be substantially behind in ARPU, total revenues & customer base. Infact,…

Vodafone Idea Needs to Improve ARPU, Gain 4G Users Fast

shivraj roy :

Finally dedicated Article on this, Now I'm gonna keep posting here till I get VI 5g on my phone thanks…

Vodafone Idea 5G Trial Phase Likely to Have Started in…

shivraj roy :

yess finally the day comes when i get to use Vi 5g after waiting for so long and seeing Jio…

5G Yet to Create New Revenue Streams for Telecom Operators,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments