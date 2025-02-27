Samsung to Launch Three Galaxy A Series Phones Soon in India

Samsung is soon expected to launch three new Galaxy A series smartphones in India. The two will be the obvious arrivals - Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36. These two devices will be the successors to Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. Additionally, Samsung is expected to also launch the Galaxy A26. Now detailsof these devices are making rounds online. Samsung has already confirmed that it will launch three new Galaxy A series phones in India next week. Let's check what these devices are likely going to come with.









Read More - Vivo X200 Ultra Could Beat iPhone in Video Recording: What to Know

Samsung Galaxy A Series New Phones Coming to India

Samsung is going to launch new smartphones in its A series in the first week of March. The launch date has been confirmed for March 2, 2025. While the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are expected, the third device is what everyone is confused about. But many industry insiders believe that it is the Galaxy A26, the successor to Galaxy A25, that will be the third phone.

Read More - Realme is Launching a New “Ultra” Phone with DSLR Like Camera

The Galaxy A26 is expected to sport an Exynos 2400e under the hood and could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be interesting to see what kind of specifications the Galaxy A56 and the Galaxy A36 carry. Some online reports suggest that the Galaxy A36 could be powered by a Qualcomm 7 series chip while the Galaxy A56 is likely to carry an Exynos chip.

Samsung's new phones are going to come pretty soon. So stay tuned for more information from the launch day.