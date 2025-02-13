Ooredoo Qatar Selects Nokia 5G Standalone Core for Network Slicing and AI Integration

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

According to Nokia, the upgraded network will generate new consumer and enterprise revenue streams across industries such as ports, mining and natural gas.

Highlights

  • Ooredoo Qatar partners with Nokia to modernise its core network for 5G standalone (5G SA).
  • The upgrade will integrate AI, machine learning, and network slicing to enhance service delivery.
  • Nokia’s 5G voice core, packet core, and subscriber data management solutions will power ultra-low latency services.

Follow Us

Ooredoo Qatar Selects Nokia to Upgrade Core Network with AI and 5G
Ooredoo Qatar has selected Nokia to modernise its core network to enable the delivery of more advanced services using network slicing and the integration of AI and machine learning capabilities. The upgrade will support Ooredoo's transition to a 5G standalone (5G SA) network, unlocking new business opportunities and revenue streams.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Selects Ericsson to Enhance Network with Advanced 5G Features




Key Technologies of Nokia

The deal includes Nokia 5G voice core, packet core and subscriber data management, which will enable Ooredoo Qatar to deliver ultra-low latency bandwidth and multi-access edge computing for services such as real-time industrial automation and high-quality gaming at scale. Ooredoo will also leverage Nokia's network slicing capabilities to create thousands of virtual networks on a single physical infrastructure, with each "slice" tailored to specific requirements for different applications, services, and customers.

Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: "Taking this important step with Nokia, of moving to a 5G standalone core network, supports our group-wide project initiatives of evolving our network operations with new digital capabilities and business models that strengthen the customer and enterprise experience."

Also Read: Nokia Extends 5G Partnership with Orange France in Four-Year Deal

Automating Network Operations

The agreement also includes Nokia's MantaRay NM solution for automated network monitoring and its Data Center Fabric solution for cloud operations. Additionally, the deployment of Nokia's 7220 Interconnect Router (IXR) system will improve efficiency, increase capacity, and reduce energy consumption, according to the official release.

According to Nokia, the upgraded network will generate new consumer and enterprise revenue streams across industries such as ports, mining and natural gas.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Abhay :

Isme kaun sa pen support karta hai

OnePlus Pad 2 Long-Term Review: Entertainment and Productivity Workhorse

Rohit Kumar :

Please don't buy them instead try local broadband operator or the rival of Jio. They have money power what they…

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Arjun :

In which circle, vi providing unlimited data for full day? And what are plan for this?

Vi's 5G Launch Timeline Confirmed, What You Should Know

T A :

They are doing the same in my circle. We pay more and gets shit service. Speed are capped 40mbps.

Vi's 5G Launch Timeline Confirmed, What You Should Know

Sujata :

Depends on area to area bro, if you're in metro city, postpaid thopa jayega. Baki sab jagah prepaid mil jata…

Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments