Ooredoo Qatar Selects Nokia 5G Standalone Core for Network Slicing and AI Integration



Ooredoo Qatar has selected Nokia to modernise its core network to enable the delivery of more advanced services using network slicing and the integration of AI and machine learning capabilities. The upgrade will support Ooredoo's transition to a 5G standalone (5G SA) network, unlocking new business opportunities and revenue streams.

Key Technologies of Nokia

The deal includes Nokia 5G voice core, packet core and subscriber data management, which will enable Ooredoo Qatar to deliver ultra-low latency bandwidth and multi-access edge computing for services such as real-time industrial automation and high-quality gaming at scale. Ooredoo will also leverage Nokia's network slicing capabilities to create thousands of virtual networks on a single physical infrastructure, with each "slice" tailored to specific requirements for different applications, services, and customers.

Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: "Taking this important step with Nokia, of moving to a 5G standalone core network, supports our group-wide project initiatives of evolving our network operations with new digital capabilities and business models that strengthen the customer and enterprise experience."

Automating Network Operations

The agreement also includes Nokia's MantaRay NM solution for automated network monitoring and its Data Center Fabric solution for cloud operations. Additionally, the deployment of Nokia's 7220 Interconnect Router (IXR) system will improve efficiency, increase capacity, and reduce energy consumption, according to the official release.

According to Nokia, the upgraded network will generate new consumer and enterprise revenue streams across industries such as ports, mining and natural gas.