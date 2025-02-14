Bharti Airtel’s 1.5GB Daily Data Plans for Customers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel's entry-level 1.5GB daily data plan costs Rs 349. It comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits are Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes. The service validity of this plan is 28 days.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has six prepaid plans on offer that bundle 1.5GB of daily data along with service validity.
  • All of these plans are under Rs 1000.
  • The reason why Airtel has likely stopped offering 1.5GB daily data plans for longer-term is to focus on improving the average revenue per user (ARPU) figure.

Follow Us

bharti airtel 15gb daily data plans customers

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has six prepaid plans on offer that bundle 1.5GB of daily data along with service validity. All of these plans are under Rs 1000. The reason why Airtel has likely stopped offering 1.5GB daily data plans for longer-term is to focus on improving the average revenue per user (ARPU) figure. These plans start at Rs 349 and range up to Rs 929. Here are all the 1.5GB daily data plans from Airtel - Rs 349, Rs 579, Rs 619, Rs 799, Rs 859, and Rs 929.




Read More - Airtel Rs 489 or Rs 548 Plan, Which is Better

Airtel's 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Detailed

Airtel's entry-level 1.5GB daily data plan costs Rs 349. It comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits are Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes. The service validity of this plan is 28 days.

The second plan on this list is the Rs 579 plan. It comes with service validity of 56 day and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. There's free bundling of Xstream Play along with Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes.

Read More - Airtel More Focused on 5G Expansion, 4G Capacity Not a Priority Now

The third plan on this list is the Rs 619 option. It comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 60 days. The additional benefits of this plan include Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and free Hellotunes.

Next is the Rs 799 plan. This plan comes with 77 days of service validity, offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data with Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes.

Then there is the Rs 859 plan which comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. There's RewardsMini subscription bundled with this plan along with Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Helltounes.

At last, there's the Rs 929 plan which comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 90 days. This plan also bundles Xstream Play along with Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

It's big, not everyone is able to claim that thing.

Vi's 5G Launch Timeline Confirmed, What You Should Know

shivraj roy :

yeah where i live andheri west mumbai ,they force postpaid on users which is so shit dude

Vodafone Idea Reports Rs 6,609 Crore Loss, Plans 5G Rollout…

Sumit :

I am using BSNL Fiber 499 plan from 2 years and it started with 3300GB 40 Mbps. Later upgraded to…

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Abhay :

Isme kaun sa pen support karta hai

OnePlus Pad 2 Long-Term Review: Entertainment and Productivity Workhorse

Rohit Kumar :

Please don't buy them instead try local broadband operator or the rival of Jio. They have money power what they…

Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments