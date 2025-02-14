Bharti Airtel’s 1.5GB Daily Data Plans for Customers

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has six prepaid plans on offer that bundle 1.5GB of daily data along with service validity. All of these plans are under Rs 1000. The reason why Airtel has likely stopped offering 1.5GB daily data plans for longer-term is to focus on improving the average revenue per user (ARPU) figure. These plans start at Rs 349 and range up to Rs 929. Here are all the 1.5GB daily data plans from Airtel - Rs 349, Rs 579, Rs 619, Rs 799, Rs 859, and Rs 929.









Read More - Airtel Rs 489 or Rs 548 Plan, Which is Better

Airtel's 1.5GB Daily Data Plans Detailed

Airtel's entry-level 1.5GB daily data plan costs Rs 349. It comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits are Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes. The service validity of this plan is 28 days.

The second plan on this list is the Rs 579 plan. It comes with service validity of 56 day and offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data. There's free bundling of Xstream Play along with Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes.

Read More - Airtel More Focused on 5G Expansion, 4G Capacity Not a Priority Now

The third plan on this list is the Rs 619 option. It comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 60 days. The additional benefits of this plan include Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and free Hellotunes.

Next is the Rs 799 plan. This plan comes with 77 days of service validity, offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data with Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes.

Then there is the Rs 859 plan which comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. There's RewardsMini subscription bundled with this plan along with Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Helltounes.

At last, there's the Rs 929 plan which comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 90 days. This plan also bundles Xstream Play along with Apollo 24|7 Circle and free Hellotunes.