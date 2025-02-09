Airtel Rs 489 or Rs 548 Plan, Which is Better

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, recently introduced new voice and SMS-only vouchers. Along with that, Airtel also made changes to its select prepaid plans. The two prepaid plans of Airtel that we will focus on today are the Rs 489 and the Rs 548 plans. These are affordable validity-focused plans from Airtel. The Rs 489 plan is cheaper than the Rs 548 plan on a whole basis, but also average daily costs basis. Let me explain. Let's start with the benefits of these two plans.









Read More - Bharti Airtel First Recharge Coupons and Activation/Deactivation Rules

Airtel Rs 489 Plan

Airtel's Rs 489 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 600 SMS, and 6GB of data for 77 days. The additional benefits are free Hellotunes and Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription for three months at no cost.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 50 in 2025

Airtel Rs 548 Plan

Airtel's Rs 548 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 900 SMS, and 7GB of data for 84 days. The additional benefits are again free Hellotunes and Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription for three months at no cost.

So how is the Rs 489 plan cheaper here. Firstly, on a whole cost basis, of course, the Rs 489 is a lower amount than Rs 548. As for the average daily cost, the Rs 489 plan costs Rs 6.35, while the Rs 548 plan costs Rs 6.52.

So essentially, it is cheaper to use the Rs 489 plan in the long run, especially if you are queuing the recharges. However, you can also look at it this way that the Rs 548 plan allows you to relax for a longer time when you recharge and not be worried about another recharge any time soon. The cost difference is marginal, but then even the validity difference isn't too big. The data bundled is also almost the same with both plans. So it is quite hard to answer which plan is the best, but if you want a cheaper plan, then the Rs 489 option is better.