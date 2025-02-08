Meta Launches New Program to Improve AI Speech and Translation Models With UNESCO

Reported by Kripa B 0

Meta launches the Language Technology Partner Programme and an Open-Source Translation Benchmark to enhance AI-driven translation and speech recognition for indigenous and underserved languages.

Highlights

  • Meta partners with UNESCO to enhance AI-driven language translation and speech recognition.
  • Launch of the Language Technology Partner Programme to support indigenous and underserved languages.
  • Introduction of an Open-Source Translation Benchmark to evaluate AI translation models.

Follow Us

Meta Launches New Program to Improve AI Speech and Translation Models With UNESCO
Meta's Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team has announced a new program aimed at enhancing and expanding machine translation and speech recognition, particularly for underserved languages. In collaboration with UNESCO, Meta is expanding its support for linguistic diversity through open-source AI models and research.

Also Read: Meta Says Open-Source AI Is Transforming Healthcare Outcomes




Meta's New Initiative for Linguistic Diversity

To achieve the same, Meta announced on Friday the launch of the new Language Technology Partner Programme, which aims to find partners to collaborate on advancing and expanding its open-source language technologies, including AI translation technologies. Meta is particularly focusing efforts on underserved languages, supporting UNESCO's work as part of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

Partners Contribution

Partners will contribute speech recordings, transcriptions, and translated text to help improve AI-driven speech recognition and machine translation models. The Government of Nunavut, Canada, has already joined the initiative, providing data for the Inuit languages Inuktitut and Inuinnaqtun. Participants will also gain access to technical workshops led by Meta's researchers.

"We are looking for partners who can contribute 10+ hours of speech recordings with transcriptions, large amounts of written text (200+ sentences) and sets of translated sentences in diverse languages," Meta said on February 7, 2025. The company added that partners will work with its teams to help integrate these languages into AI-driven speech recognition and machine translation models, which, when released, will be open source and freely available to the community.

Also Read: Meta Plans to Invest up to USD 65 Billion in AI in 2025

Open Source Translation Benchmark

Additionally, Meta is launching an Open Source Translation Benchmark—a standardised test that Meta says will help evaluate the performance of AI models that conduct translation. Designed by linguistic experts, the benchmark assesses machine translation models. The benchmark is available in seven languages, and contributes translations that will be made open source and available to others, Meta said.

Meta said this new announcement is part of its long-term commitment to supporting under-served languages. In 2022, Meta released the No Language Left Behind (NLLB) project, an open-source machine translation engine that, according to the company, was the first neural machine translation model for many languages and laid the foundation for future research and development.

Also Read: Meta Expands Access to Llama AI Models for US Government Use

Meta Massively Multilingual Speech Project

More recently, Meta introduced the Meta Massively Multilingual Speech (MMS) project, which scaled speech recognition to over 1,100 languages. In 2024, the project added new capabilities, including zero-shot transcription, allowing AI to transcribe languages it has never encountered before without prior training.

"Ultimately, our goal is to create intelligent systems that can understand and respond to complex human needs, regardless of language or cultural background," Meta said in a blog post.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Marshal Murmu :

On Vi 379 plan, I get 60+ Mbps without 4G+. But voice quality is not good.

BSNL Kerala Announces 5000 Indigenous 4G Sites Deployed

Pratul :

Greed by the telecom operators is the only reason. Why don't we have standard 30 days packs? We have 28…

Phone Calling Cost in India Down 94% Since 2014: Scindia

Pratul :

Utter foolish reason provided by current telecom minister. Please have the minister to inform TRAI to ask the telecom operators…

Phone Calling Cost in India Down 94% Since 2014: Scindia

Faraz :

So what's the speed you get ?Are you on unlimited 12 hours 4G plan ?

BSNL Kerala Announces 5000 Indigenous 4G Sites Deployed

Faraz :

In this dual connectivity by Airtel, they are using B3 as master & n78 as secondary. This helping them fill…

Airtel More Focused on 5G Expansion, 4G Capacity Not a…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments