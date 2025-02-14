Viavi Validates Nokia’s Massive MIMO Radio in Upper 6 GHz Band for 5G-Advanced and 6G

Viavi Solutions today announced that it has validated the over-the-air (OTA) performance of Nokia's Massive MIMO radio operating in the upper 6 GHz spectrum range, a band that will add crucial capacity to existing cell sites to support 5G-Advanced and 6G networks.









Viavi states that as mobile networks face increasing spectrum constraints, the upper 6 GHz band is set to provide an additional spectrum per operator. This allocation, agreed upon at the World Radio Conference 2023, will play a crucial role in enhancing network capacity and performance.

According to Nokia, operators will need to increase their TDD mid-band spectrum holdings during the second half of the decade. The allocation of the upper 6 GHz spectrum for mobile services, which means a possible 200 MHz of mid-band TDD spectrum per operator.

In a proof-of-concept trial at Nokia's Otava lab in Oulu, Finland, Viavi tested the Nokia AirScale Habrok-based 128TRX Massive MIMO radio, configured within the n104 band (6425–7125 MHz). The testing leveraged Viavi's NITRO Wireless test solution, including:

TM500 Network Tester – for functional, system integration, and capacity testing of base stations.

OneAdvisor 800 Spectrum Analyzer – for RF characterization, beamforming, and synchronization verification.

Key tests validated:

Spectrum analysis and peak throughput for single and dual component carriers

Performance and capacity assessments with hundreds of emulated user devices.

This proof of concept builds on previous lab and field trials conducted by Nokia, confirming the feasibility of deploying the upper 6 GHz band for next-gen networks.

"As the industry continues to transition from 4G to 5G, and on to 5G-A and 6G, Viavi is ready to partner with network equipment manufacturers and operators at every stage," said Manuel Mato, Regional Vice President, Europe Middle East and Africa, Viavi.