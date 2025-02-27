Juniper Networks Launches AI Cloud Networking Solution



Juniper Networks has introduced a new AI-native networking solution tailored for neocloud providers, traditional service providers (SPs), and AI cloud companies offering GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS). The solution is designed to accelerate deployment, simplify operations, and reduce costs while ensuring high-performance, multi-tenant AI data center networks.

Demand for AI Services

According to the company, as enterprise demand for scalable and cost-effective AI services grows, providers are investing in optimized infrastructure to improve performance and offer pay-as-you-go models for expensive GPUs. Juniper's latest solution enables these providers to deploy optimized, cost-effective, multi-tenant cloud-based AI services. It delivers networks for cloud-based AI services, such as training and inference with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG).

Key Benefits of the Solution

The solution consists of QFX Series Switches, PTX Series Routers, and SRX Series Firewalls, all managed via Juniper Apstra data center assurance software and Mist AI.

Key benefits of the solution include deployment acceleration through automation, simplified operations, Zero Trust Security, and multi-tenancy to protect users and data. Additionally, Juniper's Ops4AI Lab validation solution and its multi-vendor approach to data center fabric management and automation further enhance network efficiency.

Market Leadership and Adoption

Juniper stated that its early investment in "Networks for AI" is yielding strong market success. According to 650 Group's Q1-Q3 2024 revenue shipment report, published in December 2024, Juniper now holds a leading 49 percent share of the 800G OEM market.

The company also noted that its AI data center solutions are powering networks for the world's largest AI cloud providers, supporting hundreds of thousands of GPUs, as well as enterprise deployments.

"Managed AI services, such as GPUaaS and AIaaS, have been growing rapidly. To capture the demand, neocloud, traditional SPs and other AI cloud providers need to move fast and deliver exceptional value. Juniper is excited to deliver a purpose-built solution for these providers, expediting their journey towards offering unique and compelling services with the performance, security, automation and open flexibility their customers demand," said Praveen Jain, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Data Center and AI, Juniper Networks.