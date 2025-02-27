Amazon Unveils More Conversational AI Assistant Alexa+, Free for Prime Subscribers



Amazon has introduced Alexa+, its next-generation AI assistant powered by generative AI, offering a more conversational, intuitive, and proactive user experience. The new assistant features deeper personalization, advanced automation, and improved integration across multiple services, including OpenTable, Vagaro, Amazon, Uber, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Ticketmaster, and others.

"Alexa+ is more conversational, smarter, personalized—and she helps you get things done. She keeps you entertained, helps you learn, keeps you organized, summarizes complex topics, and can converse about virtually anything," Panos Panay, SVP of Devices and Services at Amazon, said in a blog post on Wednesday.









Smarter Conversations, More Actions

Amazon stated that conversations with Alexa+ now feel more expansive and natural, making it easier to interact with. "Whether you're speaking in half-formed thoughts, using colloquial expressions, or exploring complex ideas, Alexa+ understands what you mean, and responds like a trusted assistant. It feels less like interacting with technology, and more like engaging with an insightful friend," Amazon said.

Built on Amazon's large language models (LLMs) and powered by Amazon Bedrock, Alexa+ orchestrates tasks across thousands of services and devices—a feat that, according to Amazon, "has never been done at this scale." To achieve this, the company has developed a concept called "experts"—groups of systems, capabilities, APIs, and instructions designed to accomplish specific tasks for customers.

With these experts, Alexa+ can control smart home products, make reservations, order groceries, track deliveries, and even autonomously navigate the web to complete tasks. For instance, it can book a repair appointment via Thumbtack without user intervention. With this, Amazon said Alexa+ also introduces agentic capabilities.

Deep Personalization and Proactive Assistance

The new Alexa is designed to remember user preferences, from dietary restrictions to past purchases. It can suggest recipes, track events, and provide tailored recommendations. Additionally, Alexa+ offers proactive alerts, such as traffic updates or sales on saved shopping items, Amazon said in a blog post.

Cross-Device Continuity and Accessibility

Alexa+ works across multiple platforms, including Echo devices, smartphones, cars, and desktops. Users can upload documents, emails, or photos for Alexa+ to summarize, organize, or add to calendars.

Pricing and Availability

Amazon emphasized privacy and security, centralizing controls in the Alexa Privacy Dashboard and leveraging AWS infrastructure for protection. Alexa+ will roll out in the US in phases, prioritizing Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 users during the early access period. Alexa+ will cost USD 19.99 per month, but Amazon Prime members will receive it for free.