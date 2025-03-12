Realme Buds Air 7 India Launch Date Confirmed

Realme has announced that it is going to launch a new TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphone for the Indian market. The company will soon launch the Realme P3 5G and P3 Ultra 5G in the market as well. Alongside these two phones, the company has now confirmed that it will launch the Buds Air 7 as well. The Buds Air 7 have been previously launched in China. Thus, we know what to expect in terms of specifications from these buds. The prie will however only be revealed when the product launches in the country.









Realme Buds Air 7 India Launch Date

Realme will unveil the Buds Air 7 in India on March 19, 2025. This launch will take place at 12 PM and it will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme e-Store.

Realme Buds Air 7 will come with a crystal alloy design. They will carry IP55 certification and come in several colour options in India - Ivory Gold, Lavender Purple and Moss Green. Realme has confirmed that these earbuds will come with 52dB adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). There will be a 12.4mm deep bass driver inside and support for 360-degree spatial audio and LHDC 5.0 technology will be there too.

Realme has claimed that these earbuds can last for up to 52 hours in a single charge when combined with the case. Further, a quick 10-minute charge can deliver a playback time of up to 10 hours. For pricing, as mentioned, you will have to wait till the launch happens.