Jio’s Three Super Affordable Plans for Validity

Reliance Jio, the most affordable private telecom service provider in India has multiple plans that would fit in the super affordable category if users want validity. These plans cost Rs 189, Rs 198, and Rs 199. These plans are not new, and have been present since the telco hiked tariffs back in July 2024. Users can recharge with these plans to get service validity. Since these are super affordable plans, you wouldn't get much with them, but you can certainly keep your SIM active for a short-term if you want.









Reliance Jio Validity Plans that are Super Affordable

Jio's Rs 189 plan is at the top of this list. This is the most affordable service validity bundled prepaid plan available for Jio customers. This plan bundles 28 days of service validity for the users and offers them unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes in total. Users also get 2GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data and access to Jio benefits including JioTV and JioAICloud.

Reliance Jio's Rs 198 plan comes with fourteen days of service validity. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. Along with this, users also get access to Jio apps such as JioTV and JioAICloud. This is also the only plan from Jio under Rs 200 which comes with unlimited 5G data as well.

The last plan on this list is the Rs 199 prepaid plan. This plan, unlike the Rs 198 plan doesn't bundled unlimited 5G data for the users. It comes with a service validity of 18 days and offers 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of this plan are Jio apps including JioTV and JioAICloud.

These three plans are available for customers throughout India and can help them keep their SIM cards active.