Jio Announces Free JioHotstar with Prepaid Plans Above Rs 299

Reliance Jio, in a new move to entertain customers, and allow them to watch IPL for free essentially has announced that it will offer free JioHotstar subscription with prepaid plans. JioHotstar subscription will allow users to watch cricket in India after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. While you can purchase the subscription of the OTT (over-the-top) platform separately too, you will have to pay a premium price if you want the premium subscription. Alternatively, if you are a Jio customer, you can essentially get free access to JioHotstar.









JioHotstar Free Subscription Arrives with Prepaid Plans, Details Here

JioHotstar will come with Jio prepaid plans that cost Rs 299 or more. Users will be able to watch JioHotstar content for 90 days and even be able to stream the cricket action in 4K. Users will be able to get this offer starting from March 17, 2025. Jio said that users who already have an active prepaid pack can recharge with the Rs 100 add-on pack for JioHotstar subscription. Note that this offer will stay until March 31, 2025. This offer is both for the existing users and old users.

Jio gives 5GB of data with the Rs 100 prepaid plan and access to JioHotstar for 90 days. For this plan, you will require a base active prepaid plan. If you recharge with the 2GB daily data plan from Jio, then not only JioHotstar will be offered to you for free, but also free unlimited 5G data will be accessible by the users.

The JioHotstar pack for the users will be activated from March 22, 2025 under this offer. This is the same day when the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).