DoT Partners With WhatsApp to Combat Misuse of Telecom Resources



The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications, India has joined hands with WhatsApp to expand 'Scam Se Bacho,' Meta's safety campaign aimed at tackling online scams and spam. This collaboration focuses on educating citizens about recognising and reporting suspected fraudulent communications in an effort to enhance digital safety and awareness.

Misuse of Telecom Resources

DoT said it has been actively implementing measures to prevent the misuse of telecom resources in cybercrimes and financial frauds. Through the Sanchar Saathi initiative, citizens can report suspected fraud calls and messages, verify mobile connections, and track lost or stolen handsets via a dedicated portal and mobile app. Additionally, the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) enables real-time data exchange between DoT and over 550 stakeholders, including banks and law enforcement agencies, to curb telecom-related fraud.

Train-the-Trainer Workshops

To ensure wider outreach, the initiative will include train-the-trainer workshops for DoT officials, Sanchar Mitras, telecom service providers (TSPs), and field units. WhatsApp will also explore integrating Sanchar Saathi services into its platform, enhancing accessibility for users nationwide.

"WhatsApp will also work with DoT to explore ways to build citizen centric services of Sanchar Saathi initiatives through WhatsApp platform for wider reach of Sanchar Saathi," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement on March 17, Monday.

Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Meta, met Union Minister of Communication and Development of the North East Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, to discuss the ongoing collaboration between DoT and Meta. WhatsApp is already working with DoT's Digital Intelligence Unit (DIU) to take proactive action against telecom misuse for cybercrime and fraud.

Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Minister Scindia stated, "As India advances on its path of digital transformation, ensuring the safety and security of our citizens remains a top priority. Our partnership with Meta strengthens this commitment to protect our people from fraudulent communications and cyber threats. By harnessing WhatsApp’s vast digital reach, we are strengthening efforts to ensure that our digital ecosystem remains secure and resilient for all."

WhatsApp's Role in Educating Users

Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Meta, added, "The best way to stop people falling victim to scams and online fraud is to make sure they know what to look out for and what they can do to stay safe. That's why Meta invests a great deal in technology and resources to try and stay ahead of the scammers and give people the information they need. By working with the Department of Telecommunications, we can combine our technological expertise with the government's commitment to citizen safety and help give Indians the knowledge they need to stay safe."

Multi-Language Support for Maximum Reach

As part of the initiative, WhatsApp will collaborate with DoT to develop informative materials to educate users about different types of scams, warning signs, and reporting mechanisms available through Sanchar Saathi. These resources will be translated into regional languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati, to maximise accessibility.

"DoT is steadfastly committed to preventing the misuse of telecom resources by implementing advanced solutions and working closely with various stakeholders. Awareness of the citizens will help them keeping safe in the evolving digital ecosystem," the Ministry said.